Timeless Hamptons grandeur ready to enjoy

OVERLOOKING Point Walter Golf Course and just footsteps away from Blackwall Reach, this rare offering of a spectacular Hamptons-inspired residence spans three amazing levels and is nestled on a massive corner block.

You will be left in awe of the impeccably-presented grounds that include a below-ground swimming pool and heated outdoor spa, overlooked by impressive alfresco-entertaining areas.

The pool room-style setup is huge and plays host to bifold doors for a seamless integration with the yard and stairs that lead up to a hidden guest suite.

A striking double-door entrance opens into a light-filled foyer with a chandelier that sets the scene for the luxury inside.

On this level you'll discover a home theatre room, understair storeroom, as well as a lift than spans all three floors.

There is also an internal shopper's entry via an enormous remote-controlled lock-up four-car garage with access to the rear, plus a massive workshop or storeroom.

On the first floor bifold doors open out to a terrace overlooking the spa, pool and backyard.

The kitchen exemplifies bespoke luxury with its marble bench tops, along with all the mod-cons you'd come to expect and the oversized gourmet butler's pantry is more than just a scullery.

Also on this middle level is the home office, powder room, laundry chute, huge second and third bedrooms with fitted walk-in wardrobes and immaculate, fully-tiled ensuite bathrooms and a spacious fourth bedroom with pool, bush and golf-course views, a fitted walk-in wardrobe and a fully-tiled ensuite.

Downstairs from this part of the home, is a full cellar, an over-sized fully-tiled laundry, internal hanging space, a chandelier, loads of storage and backyard access, a massive storeroom, a double-door storage cupboard, a tiled, fifth or guest bedroom with pool and yard access plus a large activity room.

On the top floor awaits a huge, carpeted parent's retreat and master suite.

Sit back, relax, unwind and take full advantage of a gas log fireplace in the winter, alongside separate his and her custom-fitted walk-in wardrobes, come dressing rooms, a sumptuous and fully-tiled sunken ensuite with twin marble vanities, a free-standing Victoria + Albert bathtub, a walk-in, two-way ceiling-mounted shower, a separate fully-tiled toilet, a laundry chute and awesome inland and ocean views over the harbour and a front balcony.

Stroll to the Blackwall Reach Reserve and Blackwall Reach cliffs from here, as well as Santa Maria College, Mel Maria Catholic Primary School, Attadale Primary School and the local café and restaurant precinct.

The Bicton Baths and East Fremantle Yacht Club are also nearby, as are the likes of exclusive sporting clubs, public transport, shopping and even the heart of Fremantle.