Spectacular location in booming Mid West

Price: $1.9m

Location: Geraldton

Area: 114ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Courtney Keeffe 0429 625 007

THIS magnificent property, just 17 kilometres from the Geraldton central business district and all its amenities, offers the perfect blend of lifestyle and productivity.

The booming Mid West has new impetus with the announcement of a green hydrogen hub, further progress towards the construction of Oakajee Deepwater Port, Strike

Energy's urea plant and several new mining projects, all based out of the region's service and infrastructure hub.

Situated on 114 hectares (281 acres) in the White Peak district, The Ponderosa on two sides boundaries a beautiful nature reserve.

Despite its very rural setting, it actually adjoins Parkfalls, Geraldton's most northern estate and is about five minutes' drive from Drummond Cove - which is ideal for setting your craypots.

The property blends beautifully into the nature reserve and it is hard to believe that a semi-rural suburb, and one of Geraldton's nicest at that, adjoins it.

The 2002-built, double brick homestead offers five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study and double garage.

Beautiful landscaped gardens, with rock features surround this lovely house.

These fit seamlessly into the existing native vegetation.

Its position on the landscape is equally as stunning, with the homestead tucked up against the hillside.

The position of the house, with rock walled terraces enhancing its elevated position, provides stunning views of the Indian Ocean, the local topography and the farmland.

Apart from the homestead and shed areas, all of The Ponderosa is productive, with about 80ha arable.

District agricultural best practise applies to all enterprises, with lime sand applied and strong rates of fertiliser applied.

Sandy loams produce excellent hay crops, with 1500 round bales grown last season.

Normally 100 ewes and progeny are carried and cattle have been run until recently.

Infrastructure on The Ponderosa is excellent, with cattle and sheep yards, a 9 metre x 18m machinery/shearing shed (single stand) and mostly Ringlock fences with either barbed wire or an electric top wire in excellent condition.

There are also some internal electric fences.

The Ponderosa has scheme water through-out, which is gravity fed to water points and with an additional electric pump to the house.

Additional water infrastructure is outstanding with five dams, two 45,000 litre tanks for livestock, seven additional tanks for water storage and security and one 22,700L rainwater tank for the house.

Eight solar panels sit on the machinery shed, with the inverter supplying power to the property, supplementing mains electricity.