Quality cropping at Gairdner

Price: EOI closing on Tuesday, March 15

Location: Gairdner

Area: 1197ha

Agent: Ray White South Coast WA

Contact: Peter Ruland 0427 908 477

"WE are very pleased to bring this quality cropping property to the market in a time when very little is available," said Ray White Rural South Coast WA sales representative Peter Ruland.

According to Mr Ruland, 'Kalinda' is located in a very well regarded area between Bremer Bay (40 kilometres away) and Gairdner (20km).

The most recent season was fantastic and Ray White Rural South Coast's valued clients have reported excellent yields for canola crops.

"With almost all of the developed area also being cropable, wide open paddocks and a good fertiliser history, the property is perfectly set up and ready for the next cropping season," Mr Ruland said.

The original vegetation consisted mainly of mallee and yates with an even spread of light, medium and heavier soils.

The property is said to have 980 cropable hectares.

With summer spraying completed, it is perfectly set up for a cereal crop in 2022.

According to Ray White Rural South Coast WA principal Sias Jordaan, the demand for good farmland is off the scale.

"With quality properties virtually impossible to come by, this is an excellent opportunity to get into a fantastic area," Mr Jordaan said.

The transaction can be settled prior to the start of the 2022 season or alternatively at the conclusion of the season.

The owners may also be able to enter into a one or two year lease agreement if required (conditions apply).

"Kalinda has a good complement of sheds and infrastructure,'' Mr Ruland said.

"It can still be operated as a mixed farming operation given the eight well-fenced paddocks, 15 dams, soak and both sheep and cattle yards present.

"There is also a house on the farm"

The sale will take place via private treaty.

Expressions of interest will close on Tuesday, March 15.