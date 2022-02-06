Seaside living near Bunbury for over 55s

Price: From $240,000

Location: South Bunbury

Agent: Acton

Contact: Tim Dale 0417 091 773 and Josh Perks 0419 589 943

ENJOY easy seaside living for over 55s in the beautiful South West port City of Bunbury.

Ocean Star Villas is a remarkable opportunity to secure lifestyle living at a great price with amazing facilities at your fingertips.

Holiday by the sea all year round, with beautiful gardens surrounding the private and small lifestyle complex.

All situated within 200 metres of the pristine South Bunbury beach, with multiple shopping and essential service options within a short distance.

An aged care residence adjoins, providing you with a wide range of additional amenities, such as the onsite chapel, meals, hairdressing, podiatry and a fantastic choice of social opportunities.

Outdoor communal alfresco with barbecue facilities is ideal for summertime dining.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom villas include kitchen, living and meals, built-in wardrobes to the bedrooms and courtyard.

The villas are comfortable and secure for couples or singles.