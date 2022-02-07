S & C Livestock joins the AWN family

Phil Petricevich started S & C Livestock in 2016

AWN has announced the latest expansion of its livestock business, with the acquisition of Western Australian business S & C Livestock.

AWN general manager of livestock and property Peter Weaver said the business, which will now trade under the AWN banner, would provide current S & C Livestock clients with the benefit of access to a national network of livestock agents.

"We are extremely pleased to be welcoming Philip and Susan Petricevich through

S & C Livestock into the AWN family," Mr Weaver said.

"Phil is an excellent operator with extensive experience in the agency game.

"As an Australian-owned and independent agency, AWN is able to offer continuity of the level of service that Phil provides his clients, with all the additional benefits that come from working with a growing national agency."

Mr Petricevich started S & C Livestock in 2016 after an extensive career in the agriculture industry across cropping and livestock.

Primarily selling out of the Muchea Livestock Centre, as well as direct consignments to processors and live exports, Mr Petricevich said he would continue to service his clients, with the added support of a national network of agents.

"When I first met with Peter Weaver and AWN's managing director, John Colley, I was instantly impressed with their vision for the business and their passion for delivering the best results for their clients," Mr Petricevich said.

"I have been overwhelmed with the response from my clients so far to the news that I am joining AWN.

"I have strong relationships with all my clients, and it really just confirms that you have made the right decision when they are backing you."

AWN, which started as an independent wool broker operating in the Eastern States in 1999, has rapidly expanded its livestock and property agency in recent years.

The Australian-owned business is now one of the fastest-growing agribusinesses in Australia, offering wool, livestock and property services across the country.

