CLAAS prodigy passes away at 57 from illness

VOLKER Claas, a long-standing member of the CLAAS Group Shareholders' Committee, recently passed away following a serious illness at the age of 57.

He was the son of Reinhold Claas, is the grandson of the company founder August Claas.

Mr Claas served on the supervisory board from 2000 to 2005 and on the shareholders' committee from 2005.

Alongside his function as shareholder and representative of the family, he was also actively involved in the company's operations from 1994 onwards.

His area of expertise was market research, which he headed from 2004 and transformed into an important division of the company.

"Volker Claas was closely involved with CLAAS for decades," said CLAAS Group executive board chairman Thomas Bck.

"It was his ambition to get to know our customers as well as possible and to ensure their complete satisfaction.

"His many years of expertise made a valuable contribution to the growth of our family business and the penetration of new markets."

Mr Bck said Mr Claas had extensive specialist knowledge, especially in the areas of marketing and sales, as well as on issues related to strategic orientation and his skills were highly valued by all.

He was deeply rooted in the company thanks to his many years of successful work in management positions.

Staff, customers and partners valued him above all for his down-to-earth and personable manner.

