Property, livestock destroyed in WA bushfires

Massive bushfires over the weekend have destroyed property and livestock in various parts of regional Western Australia, putting strain on emergency service personnel.

This vision from the DFES Air Intelligence Helicopter shows just how quickly a bushfire tore through the Wheatbelt yesterday.

The fire spread incredibly fast through the paddock as the wind drove the flames quickly over fuel loads due to the open nature of these areas.

The fire was 35 kilometres long at its peak, providing an idea of the extreme challenges firefighters were facing.

More than 140 firefighters were fighting the fire this morning, which has burnt approximately 34,650ha.

A Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) spokesperson said that overall 60,000 hectares has burned across WA and more than 1000 personnel have responded to the fires.



It said the Bruce Rock/Corrigin area in the Wheatbelt was the most affected with about 75 firefighters responding.

"Currently the bushfire is stationary but it is not contained or controlled," said a DFES spokesperson.

"Stationary means that it is not moving but is still a risk."

Across WA there have also been 17 aircraft supporting the ground crew including a large air tanker and the State Operations Centre remains active.

Other affected regions include east of Narrogin, where the fire is stationary and has burnt about 18,540ha.

The fire in Bayview Rise in Denmark is 95 per cent tracked apart from a small section in the north west corner.

It is contained but not controlled, and has burned about 2088ha.

DFES has confirmed that the cause of that fire is not suspicious.

The Bridgetown fire is stationary and has been contained and controlled and about 2209ha have been burnt.

Firefighters are currently strengthening containment lines and mopping up.

