Nissan announces updated Patrol for 2022

Nissan has announced an updated Patrol for 2022, but those hoping for a refreshed interior or new technology might be disappointed.



Nissan says the changes are evolutionary over revolutionary, with MY22 updates focussing on the exterior design of the Patrol.



Ti variants sport a new black grille, new brand emblem and new fender vent design, while the Ti-L variants also sport a new fender vent design and new brand emblem, but retain the chrome-slatted grille of the flagship variant.

The Ti model has a manufacturer suggested retail price of $82,160, while the Ti-L model has a MSRP of $95,115. MSRPs do not include statutory charges or other on-road costs.



The changes follow an update to the Patrol in 2020, which introduced an exterior refresh, changes to suspension tuning, a revised colour palette and included a range of added Nissan safety technologies.



The MY22 Patrol continues to be powered by Nissan's 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine, with 298kW of power and 560Nm of torque, and a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The Nissan also continues to feature a 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity, intelligent 4X4 with electronic 4WD selection, a rear helical limited-slip differential, an off-road monitor, hill descent control and hill start assist control.



The Patrol is competing with Toyota's new LandCruiser 300 Series which hit showrooms in December.



All grades are powered by a new 227kW/700Nm 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.



MSRP prices at launch started from $89,990 for the GX and topped at $138,790 for the Sahara ZX.

Selling in record numbers

Last year saw the highest sales of the Y62 Patrol variant ever, the highest sales of a Patrol wagon since 2008, and the Y62 Patrol's best individual month ever, which occurred in September (612 sales).



Nissan Australia managing director Adam Paterson said the Nissan Patrol had always been a legendary vehicle in Australia, and that legendary status only increased in 2021.



"It's a testament to the Y62 Patrol that its strongest year on record in Australia coincided with the model's 70th anniversary, which proves the Patrol is only getting better and more popular with each new variant," Mr Paterson said.

"The MY22 Patrol furthers the story in Australia, as the fan base for this legendary vehicle continues to grow."



