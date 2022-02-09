Dairy industry giant Saputo has announced it will "streamline" operations at two of its Australian facilities, with a press release issued early this morning outlining the decision.



In the release, the Canadian-based company said it would streamline operations in two of its manufacturing facilities in Australia.



"A limited number of employees will be impacted," the release said.



"These employees will be provided with severance and outplacement support, and Saputo is exploring redeployment opportunities for some of the affected employees."

The Stock Journal understands the two affected sites are Saputo's Maffra and Cobram plants.



A statement from the United Workers Union said one of the two dryers at the Maffra site would close and they (Saputo) would be seeking voluntary redundancies for 12 processing jobs plus another six maintenance jobs from March 1.



"The Maffra site will have an extended seasonal shutdown from March until the end of August," it said.



"The individual wrapped cheeses line at their Cobram site will be discontinued and there will be a loss of 26 processing jobs from June.



"Saputo has committed to attempting to redeploy these workers."



A dairy processing source who does not want to be named says Maffra has been operating at about a quarter of its capacity.



More to come.

Read more:



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture. Sign up here to receive our daily Stock Journal newsletter.



The story Saputo to 'streamline' Aussie operations first appeared on Stock Journal.