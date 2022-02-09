Final sale for Di Russo's Merino flock

AFTER 65 years of farming, it is the end of an era for the Di Russo family with the upcoming dispersal of their remaining Merino flock.

The farm is 9000 hectares and is located south-east of Hyden at a place called Little Italy.

The Di Russo family first began farming in 1957 when Brendon and Tony's father purchased the land as a conditional purchase (CP) block.

Two years later, they sowed their first crops.

Taking over from their father Brendon and Tony continued to run the farm in partnership alongside their wives Fina and Marie.

The crops they grew included wheat, canola, barley and lupins.

Cropping made up a large component of their farming operation but Brendon said they have always run sheep, specifically Merinos.

Nearly 12 months ago the family sold their farm and hosted a clearing sale but have been continuing to run the sheep.

Then in October and November, they sold some of their white tag and older ewes, with the remaining sheep to be sold on AuctionsPlus.

It will be a complete flock dispersal held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

There is set to be 1600 ewes and 900 ewe lambs on offer.

Broken down by age group there are about 900 yellow tag ewe lambs, 660 purple tag - rising two-year-old ewes, 500 green tag rising 3yo ewes and 500 orange tag rising 4yo ewes.

In terms of joining details, the rams went in with the ewes on Monday, November 22, 2021, and came out on Monday, January 3, 2022, and will be pregnancy tested on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Shearing is usually in January, but this year was earlier due to the timing of the sale.

The average micron of the flock is 19.5 for the ewes and is about 17-18 for the weaners.

Since 1976, for 45 years, the Di Russos have sourced their genetics from the Ledwith family's Kolindale stud.

Elders stud stock representative Russell McKay has classed the Di Russo family's sheep for about 20 years and said the sheep are highly productive Kolindale bloodline sheep.

"They cull annually, generally at a rate of 30-35 per cent," Mr McKay said.

"The Di Russo's are one of my top end clients and I highly recommend their flock which consists of large-framed, quick-growing sheep."

In terms of feed, the sheep have been on stubbles as there has been plenty of paddock feed.

As for their future endeavours, the brothers are moving from Hyden to Perth to be with family but said they will always have ties to the country.

Elders agent Steele Hathway said the sheep are an outstanding representation of the Merino breed.

"They are some of the best Merinos I have seen in terms of quality," Mr Hathway said.

"They are large-framed, well-bred, typical Wheatbelt sheep."

" It is a credit to Brendon and Tony for producing such top-quality stock," he said.

Interested parties in viewing the sheep prior to the sale should get in touch with Mr Hathway on 0407 703 127.