Only 60ha of Bolt's property not burnt

PHILIP Bolt lost stock and much of his infrastructure on Sunday, including 11 sheep set for showing at the upcoming Wagin Woolorama.

His property, Claypans, at Bilbarin north of Corrigin, wore the brunt of the fire, with only 60 hectares of 1620ha not being burnt in the flames.

At 11am it razed through the property, including the shearing shed, hay shed, machinery shed and another shed used for both shearing and machinery.

Thankfully he was able to save his house and the majority of his 1500 sheep.

"We are just about wiped clean, plus our truck and front loader are all gone," Mr Bolt said.

"We were supposed to be pregnancy testing today.

"We've got no power, no radio, nothing."

His son Steven was on a different property when he noticed the impending blaze.

"At about 8.30am, I was just checking the sheep on one of my blocks and saw the smoke go up on a neighbouring property," Steven said.

"I reported the fire in and made my way there, as the fire grew in intensity I provided updates for people who were enroute, moved livestock that were in line of the fire and contacted people who had livestock in the line of the fire as well.

"I continued to give updates and go to houses, putting resources at houses and evacuating people as needed."

It wasn't until late on Sunday afternoon that Steven was able to ascertain if his house or other infrastructure survived.

"We lost a significant amount of infrastructure but both houses were saved thanks to the local guys who were able to save my house," Steven said.

"I've been fairly fortunate that most of my livestock were spared but it's definitely not the same case for all livestock in the area.

"I've been co-ordinating vets to go around assessing sheep and dealing with them over the last two days."

Power was still out for the Bolts on Monday with many power poles surrounding Philip's property burnt.

Clearly in shock, Mr Bolt said the ferocity of the fire was devastating for the natural flora.

"The amount of trees that we've lost is just unbelievable, it's devastating," Mr Bolt said.

"The trees have been burnt out from the bottom, the wind was so hot and so strong it was just unbelievable."

A big challenge ahead will be combatting dust storm, which Mr Bolt said was something they could expect for the rest of summer.

He was happy to save most of his sheep, keeping them as safe as possible.

"They were either put on pasture or I had three big mobs around the shearing shed," Mr Bolt said.

"Unfortunately we lost the shearing shed but we didn't lose the sheep.

"It was very bare, that's why it's so frustrating to see the shed go, everything was so bare and so controlled around the shed, but that's what happens."

On Tuesday, Steven was busy working with the community to prepare for more bad weather conditions.

"We've got two days with the weather conditions coming," Steven said.

"We've got a lot of work to do, with such a large fire area that we continue to make the town area safe."

