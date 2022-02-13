Lawsons Angus bulls reach $30,000 top

'PROVEN science' helped the Lawson family put up another quality line of bulls at their annual Lawsons Angus stud bull sale at Manypeaks, to see values top at $30,000.

Potential buyers and onlookers in attendance withstood the strong winds on the day to carefully inspect the bulls on offer.

It was again an online Helmsman style sale, with all of the bids being submitted via AuctionsPlus over a period of two hours.

The sale was run by both Elders and Independent Rural Agents with staff set up with iPads and computers to assist bidders in securing their bulls.

Overall on AuctionsPlus, there were 185 active bidders with 33 successful buyers after a total of 1368 bids across 98 lots.

This year's offering was up on numbers from the stud's previous sale with 97 out of 98 selling compared to 76 out of 76 selling in 2021.

The gross increased by $490,500 compared to the 2021 sale and the sale average of $11,737 was up on the 2021 average of $8526.

Walking away with the top-priced bull was Gerald and Maureen Kilpatrick, Chimera Trust, Albany, who paid $30,000 for the lot 82 bull Lawsons Momentous R448 sired by Lawsons Momentous M518.

The bull had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +3.4 birthweight (BWT), +56, +102, +122 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth along with carcase traits of +10.4 eye muscle area (EMA) to be in the top five per cent for the breed and +4.9 intramuscular fat (IMF), which was the equal highest marbling in the sale.

It was also ranked in the top one per cent for heavy grain index and was described in the catalogue as being in a class of its own.

The Kilpatricks mate a varying number of Angus breeders depending on the season, with some of the heifers being produced for the Wagyu beef market.

Mr Kilpatrick also said that they breed some bulls for the Lawsons.

The Kilpatricks have been buying from the stud for several years and liked that the bull had good IMF and EMA figures, along with a docile temperament.

"The overall presentation and shape of the bull was excellent," Mr Kilpatrick said.

Mr Kilpatrick purchased one more bull Lawsons Momentous R587 sired by Lawsons Momentous M518 for $15,000.

The bull was in the top five per cent of the breed for domestic index, top four per cent for heavy grain index and IMF as well as being in the top six per cent for EMA.

The second top price of $28,500 was bid by GP Mackie & Co Pty Ltd, New Norcia, for lot 87 Lawsons Momentous R554 sired by Lawsons Momentous M518.

It had EBVs of 2.8 BWT, +51, +90, +110 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth, +65 CWT, +8.8 EMA and +4.4 IMF.

The Mackie family also purchased two more bulls at $10,000 and $9500.

Kevina (left) and David Richardson, Kentdale, inspecting the bulls before the sale at Manypeaks.

Returning client Jarrahlea, Boyup Brook, purchased a total of six bulls to a top of $17,000 twice and an average of $15,417 to be a volume buyer of the sale.

The next best price was $28,000 paid by a Western Australian buyer for Lawsons Ashland R458 sired by Gar Ashland.

The bull had 3.7 BWT, +65, +114, +139 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth with 78 CWT, 9.7 EMA and 3.5 IMF.

A high of $27,500 was paid by a New South Wales buyer for the lot 16 bull Lawsons Ashland R378 sired by Gar Ashland.

This bull was equal number one in the sale for domestic index and 400-day growth in the top one per cent of the breed for all indexes top two per cent for EMA.

Its figures were +3.2 BWT, +64, +114, +142 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth with +83 CWT, +11.8 EMA and +3.1 IMF.

Lot 86 Lawsons Momentous R523, sired by Lawsons Momentous M518 sold at $25,500 to a Victorian purchaser.

The bull was ranked third in the sale for EMA and top one per cent of the breed for domestic index and top five per cent for IMF.

It had figures of +3.9 BWT, +55, +101, +123 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth with carcase figures of +70 CWT, +14.4 EMA and +3.8 IMF.

Repeat buyer Quintarra Farms, Esperance, purchased the lot 25 Lawsons Ashland R457 bull sired by Gar Ashland.

It has EBVs of +2.9 BWT, +61, +106, +133 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth with +75 CWT, +9.7 EMA and +3.2 IMF.

It was in the top 2pc for domestic index and heavy grain index as well as top 10pc for 400-day growth and EMA.

The Esperance operation went on to secure four more bulls for a total of five at an overall average of $14,000 to be a volume buyer from the sale.

Stud principals Ruth and Harry Lawson said that it was once again regretful that they were unable to attend their WA Albany bull sale in 2022.

"We are all burnt out by COVID-19 and Western Australians know better than anywhere else in Australia the frustration of being unable to travel due to border closures, but hopefully we will be allowed to spend some time with our WA clients this year," they said.

"We are so fortunate that our clients believe in our vision and trust our genetics.

"The product always speaks for itself and the market is rewarding our clients as they are consistently producing a premium product.

"The sale highlighted the demand for Lawsons Angus genetics nationally with buyers from Boyup Brook to Deniliquin, NSW.

"We always aim to sell our best genetics across all markets in Australia."

Elders, Albany representative Wayne Mitchell said it was a very strong sale that reflected the current cattle market.

"The sale results saw solid rises on averages compared to previous year's sales," Mr Mitchell said.

"There was a good mix of both new and long-term returning clients.

"The bulls sold to not only WA buyers but also to buyers from other States.

"Everyone was extremely happy with the sale result."

Independent Rural Agents principal Colin Thexton said that it was an outstanding result with the quality of the bulls really shining through.

"There was buyer support from several States, which is what the Lawson family are chasing," Mr Thexton said.

"The bulls presented extremely well on the day and had the figures to back them up.

"Overall it was a very exciting day."

