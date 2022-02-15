Quality Boyanup selection to suit all needs

THERE will be a vast selection of cattle to suit everyone's needs at this month's Elders Boyanup store sale.

The sale scheduled for next Friday, February 18, will commence at 1.30pm and the yarding of liveweight beef cattle in the sale will be interfaced (sequential) sold on AuctionsPlus.

The Elders South West team is expecting to yard 1700 head which will be made up of a good run of beef steers and heifers, plus the usual run of Friesian steers, as well as first-cross steers and heifers and breeders.

Elders, South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said with cattle numbers starting to ease, for this month they have a really good line-up of 1700 store cattle coming in for the February Store sale.

"In the beef steer and heifer component we have a good selection of light and heavyweight feeder types coming in," Mr Carroll said.

"Once again we will have a large number of Friesian steers coming in that range from poddies right up to two years old for those that need to fill paddocks.

"For those chasing breeders, we will have a good selection of replacement breeders that range in age from first calvers to mature aged."

The biggest vendor in the beef offering will be Lance and Jenni Ford, Balcormo Pastoral Co, Waroona, with 70 steers and 30 heifers.

The calves are 10-12 months old and will weigh from 300 to 400 kilograms.

They are sired by Angus bulls and out of Angus-Blonde d'Aquitaine-Limousin cross cows and Blonde d'Aquitaine-Limousin cross cows.

The majority of the calves are by Kargotich Angus bulls, but there is also a small percentage which are AI-bred by Topbos Leading Edge, Baldridge Command and Landfall Keystone.

The Fords first introduced Angus bulls into their herd four years ago and are moving towards a pure Angus herd.

When choosing bulls for their breeding program they look especially at temperament, 200 and 400-day growth rates, milk and intramuscular fat.

Along with paying special attention to the genetics they use in their herd, they also practice low stress stock handling methods on their cattle, which not only helps make them quieter, but provides a safer working environment.

They use horses to muster the cattle and work them in the yards and also when putting the cattle through the yards, they aim to make them a low stress environment.

The calves on offer from the Fords have been vaccinated with 7in1 and have had access to mineral licks in their paddocks.

The next biggest vendor will be JL & J Gibbs, Boddington, with an offering of 70 Poll Hereford calves (50 steers and 20 heifers).

The April/May-drop calves carry Quaindering and Terraneil bloodlines and have been weaned.

The steers will weigh from 260-350kg, while the heifers will have a weight range of 260-300kg.

Another big vendor in the beef pens will be DJ & L Klein, Capel, offering 30 Murray Grey steers and 20 Angus steers.

The 16-18mo steers will weigh from 380-420kg.

Elders, Capel representative Rob Gibbings said the steers were purchased in as weaners and grown out.

"They are a good line of Angus and Murray Grey steers which will be ideal for the feedlot or trade cattle," Mr Gibbings said.

Also offering numbers will be TH Hynes, Waterloo, which will present 34 South Devon steers and 10 Angus steers.

Both lines of steers are 16-18mo and will weigh from 440-480kg.

Elders, Boyanup agent Alex Roberts said both lines were purchased as lightweight weaners by the operation and now they were in forward store condition.

At the younger end of the scale Preston Brae Angus, Yabberup, will present 40 Angus calves aged 6-10 months.

The line will include 30 steers weighing 250-350kg and 10 heifers weighing 250-300kg.

The calves are based on Trafalgar Angus bloodlines and will be weaned for three weeks come sale day.

Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said the line was very quiet and would be ideal for backgrounders.

Another larger vendor of beef calves will be GJ & GM Allen, Busselton, with 18 Angus steers and 24 Angus heifers, while Toscana, Pinjarra, will offer 40 Angus cross calves (20 steers and 20 heifers).

The Allen's calves are 8-10mo and will weigh from 300-320kg, while the line from Toscana is slightly older at 10-12mo and these have a weight range of 280-300kg.

Along with the big run of beef cattle in the sale there will also be a sizeable line-up of Friesian steers in the sale which will range in age from three to 24 months.

There will be a large run of poddie steers in the line-up and the biggest vendor in these pens will be CA Panetta, Harvey.

The Panetta family, which buys in young calves to rear, will offer 50 Friesian steers aged 4-6mo.

The line, which is now running on millet, has been dehorned, drenched, treated with Marksmin and 5in1.

Also in these poddie pens Chara, Gelorup, will offer 40 steers aged 3-4mo while Peninsula Downs, Warner Glen and Negus Enterprises, Tutanup, will offer 35 and 30 steers respectively aged 4-6 months.

Chara will also offer 21 Friesian steers aged 20-22mo.

At this older end of the age scale Hayes Farm, Cookernup, will offer 40 owner-bred Friesian steers.

Mr Gibbings said the 16-18mo steers would weigh from 440-480kg.

"They are in good forward store condition and will be ideal for taking through and selling at the end of the year," Mr Gibbings said.

Other bigger lines of older steers will be offered by M Tosana, Mullalyup, which has nominated 38 steers (18-22mo) while Marri Downs, Boyanup, will offer 34 steers (18-20mo) and Bally Winz, Boyanup, will present 32 steers (18-20mo).

A highlight in the first-cross heifer pens will be 16 Speckle Park-Friesian heifers from Rodwell Farms, Boyanup, which is milking about 800 head.

The 12-16mo heifers are AI-bred and will be offered vendor guaranteed fit to breed.

Mr Roberts said the line of heifers were super quiet and would make great future breeders.

"The top of the draft will be of breeding size," Mr Roberts said.

There will be a number of breeders offered in the sale and the largest vendor in these pens will be Fox Farming, Scott River.

Fox Farming will offer 25 third to fourth Angus calvers and 15 mature aged Angus cows, which have been bred on Gandy Angus bloodlines for numerous years.

Both lines are PTIC to Gandy Angus bulls and due to calve from April 17.

Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams said the cows were medium to large frame and would be suitable for anyone looking for replacement breeders.

"They are on the market as the operation is downsizing its beef enterprise to focus on other agricultural ventures," Mr Williams said.

