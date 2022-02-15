Arkle Angus bull team averages $14,282

THE wait for the highly-anticipated progeny of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 came to an end with the first of its sons being offered at the Arkle Angus stud annual on-property sale at Munglinup last Friday.

A total of 39 bulls were offered, with all selling under the hammer to average $14,282.

In addition, there were 17 cow and calf units offered with all selling, as well as seven heifers which all sold.

The sale was sequentially interfaced with AuctionsPlus and the online activity breakdown showed that there were 48 users, 20 viewers and 28 guests.

There were 1379 catalogue views and six active bidders with three being successful and seven lots sold online.

Owners of the stud, the Cowan family purchased sire Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 in September 2019, for $160,000 with the progeny being a highlight of the sale.

There was a total of 14 Paratrooper sired bulls offered in the sale, averaging $19,429 and the top-priced bull of the sale lot 18, Arkle Paratrooper R112 SV at $29,000, was a Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 son.

The bull was bought by Andrew Bott, Bott Livestock, Esperance.

It had estimated breeding figures (EBVs) of +58, +104, +141 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth weights, +90 carcase weight (CWT), +1.6 eye muscle area (EMA) and +2.1 intramuscular fat (IMF).

Mr Bott runs 500 Angus breeders and said he liked that the bull was a heavier type as they were looking to add more weight to their calves.

The bull will be used over their older cows to help increase their calf weights.

Continuing the high values was the Torrisi family, Black Market Angus stud, Donnybrook, paying $26,000, the second top price of the sale for Arkle Paratrooper R38 SV, sired by Paratrooper P15.

It had EBVs of +1.6 birthweight (BWT), +59, +108, +136 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth weights, +86 CWT, +6.2 EMA and +2.4 IMF.

Another Paratropper P15 son made $22,000 when I & C McCallum successfully bid on Arkle Paratrooper R61 SV.

It had figures of +3.8 BWT, +60, +106, +134 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth weights along with +85 CWT, +9.6 EMA and +2.3 IMF.

I & C McCallum also paid $15,000 for Arkle Nugget R5 SV.

Seven bulls throughout the sale achieved a high of $20,000 each, with all but one being a Paratrooper P15 son.

Ball Farming was first to pay $20,000 for the lot two bull Arkle Paratrooper R28 SV with +3.4 BWT, +51, +97, +120 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth weights and -0.5 EMA, +2.7 IMF.

Ball Farming also secured Arkle Kruse Time R22 PV at $17,000.

The Carroll family, Rayview Park Pty Ltd, Albany, purchased Arkle Paratrooper R10 SV for $20,000.

The bull came with EBVs of +3.0 BWT, +56, +105, +131 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth weights with carcase traits of +77 CWT, +12.9 EMA and +0.6 IMF.

Next to pay $20,000 was Quahlea Cattle Pty Ltd, Gibson, for the lot four bull Arkle Paratrooper R69 SV with EBVs of 6.8 BWT, +67, +117, +153, growth weights at 200,400 and 600 days, with +88 CWT and +6.7 EMA.

JP & J Davies, Manypeaks, continued the trend, paying $20,000 for Arkle Paratrooper R29 SV.

It had +3.7 BWT, +52, +97, +125, for 200, 400 and 600 day growth weights, with +83 CWT, +9.36 EMA and +3.2 IMF.

WJ & FJ Graham, Esperance, secured the lot 10 bull, Arkle Paratrooper R63 SV, which had figures of +6.1 BWT, +65, +120, +148 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth weights and +90 CWT, +10.3 EMA and +1.2 IMF.

The Grahams went on to purchase two more lots including a stud heifer Arkle Clara R18 SV at $7000 and a stud heifer Arkle R150 SV at $6500.

Arkle Paratrooper R112 SV which sold to the sales $29,000 top price.

Kadali then purchased Arkle Paratrooper R49 SV at $20,000.

It was figures of +2.2 BWT, +52, +97, +114 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth weights, +76 CWT, +7.2 EMA and +1.8 IMF.

Kadali also paid $15,000 for Arkle Paratrooper R113 SV and later secured three cow and calf units, Cherylton P3 at $7500, Cherylton P220 at $6000 and Cherylton Rosebud N169 at $7000.

The final bull to sell for $20,000 was Arkle Lock Up R126 PV, paid by S & A Clifton, which had EBVs of +4.8 BWT, +54, +96, +127 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth weights, +74 CWT, +6.9 EMA and +2.8 IMF.

The Cliftons purchased two stud cow and calf units at the backend of the sale paying $8000 for Cheryton Bemindful Maid N87 and $6500 for Cherylton Lady N183.

The Darlow family, Darlow Pastoral Co, Condingup, was a volume buyer of the sale, securing six bulls at a high of $16,500 and an average of $11,667.

Graham Darlow runs 850 Angus breeders which the bulls will be put over, with the progeny being turned off to meet the lotfeeder market.

"We bought some bulls from the stud last year and they were a beautiful line-up of bulls and they held up very well," Mr Darlow said.

"The bulls on the day were very well presented with good style and feet."

In the female section of the sale prices topped at $14,500 paid by the Thompson family, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, for an Angus cow and calf unit, Cherylton N25.

Harris Thompson said that he was impressed with the presentation of Cherylton N25 and it was the immediate stand out when they went to inspect all of the females on offer.

"We were attracted to the Arkle Angus sale because they were advertising females so we went down the week before the sale to look at them before operating on AuctionsPlus," Mr Thompson said.

"It was a beautiful, square framed cow, with a nice calf at foot.

"Clients of ours have used the Cherylton bloodline in the past and have stood up well to the conditions in our area, so it will be good to see how it performs for us.

"When N25 calves, N25 will go into the donor pen and become a donor and provide outcross genetics for our program.

"She is from a great cow family so we believe she will go on and breed very well.

"The owners of the stud were also great people to work with."

The Thompsons went on to purchase two more lots at $11,500 each.

The first was an Angus cow and calf unit Cherylton Rado P205 and the next was lot 57 also a cow and calf unit, Cherylton N12.

Arkle Angus' Siobhan Solway said the sale went very well and exceeded their expectations.

"We were delighted with the sale result," Ms Solway said.

"It was the first of the Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 sons and they sold exceptionally well achieving an average of $19,429.

"We knew that there would be a lot of interest in the Paratrooper sons, as we were the only sale offering them in the State.

"Some of the other lines that sold well were the Arkle Nugget and Investment sons.

"Overall it was a great sale."

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Neil Brindley said the presentation of the catalogue was absolutely fantastic.

"The bulls were very well presented and had all the figures to back them," Mr Brindley said.

"It was a sensational offering of top genetics.

"The Paratrooper sons were highly sort after and the overall sale exceeded everyone's expectations.

"The sale result was a credit to the vendors and they should be congratulated."

