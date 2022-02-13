Rare canvas for building dream home

Price: $300,000

Location: West Manjimup

Area: 4.04ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Orest Luzny 0428 932 570

THIS lovely farm, 15 kilometres west of Manjimup, on Ephraim Gully Road is zoned priority agriculture and provides the freedom, privacy and outlook not afforded by restrictive subdivision properties.

There is no chance of being built out as the three Ephraim Ridge neighbours encompass a total 272ha of surrounding land.

The property is all cleared with some paddock trees and natural forest viewpoint.

Yanmah Region timbers include jarrah, red gum, blackbutt and balga and provide a typical soft, picturesque rural outlook.

Set back 200 metres from the very quiet Ephraim Gully Road, this property offers good gravelly soils with assumed excellent gravel supplies and a dam site that would accommodate garden and house use.

With mains power about 200m away, you could build a lifestyle dream for you and your horses or run a few sheep and or cattle.

This presents a great opportunity to enjoy all the amenities that regional Manjimup has to offer.

Properties in this price range are limited.