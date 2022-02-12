Rare sale in tightly-held growing region

Price: Openn negotiation

Location: Arrino

Area: 1060ha

MUGGUWA presents a rare opportunity to acquire a smaller scale property in a tightly-held and renowned grain growing region in the Wheatbelt.

Located on Midlands Road, 25 kilometres south of Mingenew and 6km north of Arrino, Muggawa comprises 1060 hectares of which 743ha are considered arable.

Remnant vegetation in the centre of the property separates the distinct changes in soil type, with undulating York gum loam to the east and open sandplain and gravel loams to the west.

The changes in soil types are generally well-defined and clearly separated, making differences in management practices easy to implement.

About 60 per cent of the arable area is best described as red/brown loam, with the balance being yellow sandplain and gravelly loam.

Muggawa has been meticulously farmed with the attention to detail evident in the property's presentation, nutrition strategies and soil ameliorant inputs.

Up to six tonnes a hectare of lime sand has been applied to selected soil types, sound fertiliser rates (including annual trace element applications) reflective of soil type requirements and effective weed control all underpin strong production records.

The 2021 cropping program consisted of 405ha wheat, 185ha canola and 105ha lupins.

Water supply is secure and plentiful with a solar/submersible bore and a soak on the western boundary.

Water is then reticulated to two steel tanks with a combined capacity of 100 kilolitres.

The property's main spray fill point contains a 43kL liquid fertiliser tank and 40kL Pioneer water tank.

A well-maintained internal road network allows for ease of heavy vehicle movements, as does the property's location on the region's main arterial route.

A comprehensive information memorandum, soil analysis data and agronomy records are available to genuine buyers.

