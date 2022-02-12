Lovely home on a productive property

Price: Offers over $940,000

Location: Broomehill West

Area: 18.8ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA

Contact: Mike Batchelor 0427 948 447

THIS property offers a 460 square metre, four-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom, fully renovated family home which is surrounded by stunning gardens and sits on productive, well managed land in the Great Southern region.

The home is constructed of brick with a Colorbond roof.

Wide verandahs envelop three sides.

Enter through double glass doors into a spacious, light filled, open plan living, kitchen and dining area.

The large kitchen offers a 900 millimetre Smeg oven, Miele dishwasher and double sink with a large bench.

A large butler's pantry has space for a double fridge and built-in shelving, cupboards and bench.

There are three large, additional bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a second living/ library/TV room.

The spacious office has a long, built-in workbench and opens onto the verandah.

The stunning, fully reticulated gardens include hedges, deciduous trees and lawn and roses.

There is a large 65m2 brick garage and workshop and a storeroom.

The property is divided into three larger paddocks and three smaller holding paddocks.

Fencing is mainly Ringlock with steel and timber posts complemented by steel swinging gates.

A 6000 cubic metre dam provides high quality water for the garden and water is piped to the three paddocks for stock.

Two rainwater tanks with a total capacity of 117,000 litres provide ample water storage.

Pastures are clover dominant, with the majority having been resewn to new varieties of ryegrass, clover and vetch.

Fertilisers have been regularly applied.

The property is 315 kilometres from Perth and 35km south west of Katanning.

There is nothing to do other than walk in, relax and enjoy.