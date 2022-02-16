Rare chance to buy in Dandaragan Valley

Price: EOI closing March 6

Location: Dandaragan/ Moora

Area: 1140ha

Agent: Private sale

Contact: Peter Grant 0417 934 266

DON'T miss this once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire two adjoining prime properties in the tightly-held Dandaragan Valley, where farmland is rarely offered to the market.

The properties, Annamullah and Springfield, are seven kilometres from the Dandaragan township and 25km west of Moora and offer main road frontage on either side of Dandaragan Road.

The 1140-hectare landholding supports outstanding prime lamb, wool, coarse grain and hay production.

It offers excellent soil fertility, legume pastures and an abundance of fresh water and is in a reliable 540-600 millimetre annual rainfall zone.

Annamullah and Springfield have been conservatively farmed by passionate and dedicated owners, with quality practices incorporating acute environmental awareness and minimal chemical usage.

The topography is undulating to hilly overlooking Dandaragan Valley with a high percentage of the land offering a northerly aspect, it has original vegetation of blue, red and york gum as well as blackbutt.

The soil types range from strong red/brown loams (some with a soft limestone sub-base), red sand loams with some surface gravel and yellow, brown, sandy loams.

The external fencing is suitable for sheep, with six and seven line Ringlock boundary as well as two barbed wires on concrete and steel star and split timber pickets, with four small sections of rabbit netting.

The internal fencing is Ringlock and plain wire with two barbed wires.

All the fences are in good condition, with about 1.5km replaced each year.

The main water supply comes from the Bunyanooca Spring system and is of an excellent quality.

Water is pumped to a 90,000 litre concrete tank and a 54,000L concrete sub-tank and is reticulated to 16 paddocks.

Four paddocks are watered by permanent soakage systems.

The house lawn and citrus orchard are also reticulated.

The Minyulo Creek also runs permanently with good stock water.

Springfield has two separate bores that pump to a new 22,000L tank that supplies eight paddocks - all with their own gravity-fed watering troughs.

The main homestead is of an excellent construction and design and is built in quality brick with an iron roof.

It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms (including an ensuite to the main bedroom) an office, laundry and a large, open plan living/ lounge/dining area with a newly renovated kitchen and timber cathedral ceiling.

The main living area has split system air-conditioning plus an open fire and a slow combustion wood heater with water heating capability.

The home has a new solar power system and offers extensive views over Dandaragan Valley.

A fibreglass salt pool provides an unrivalled vantage point of rolling paddocks and would be ideal for entertaining family and guests.

A neat garden complements a lovely home befitting such a desirable property.

A second dwelling provides comfortable and neat two bedroom guest quarters, with a bathroom/laundry and kitchen/dining area.

It also offers extensive views over Dandaragan Valley, a substantial rolling lawn and a sunken firepit.

Infrastructure on the properties includes a 15.5 square metre, four-stand shearing shed with a 500-head holding capacity, a 12m x 21m hay shed, primary and secondary general purpose/ machinery sheds, with a workshop and power connectivity, eight silos on concrete pads and a timber Wake & Beacham, 800-head capacity sheepyards, which are in a sound condition.

Annamullah has changed hands only once in the past 50 years and has never before been offered to the market with the adjoining Springfield.

The properties are being sold individually or in combination via expressions of interest closing on Sunday, March 6.

EOI submissions should be emailed to p.grant@grantgroup. com.au