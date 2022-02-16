Write the next chapter in Denmark

Price: $1.795m

Location: Denmark

Area: 64.75ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Dennis Davis 0428 481 940

WITH all the hard work done, this 64.75 hectare farm is ready for its next chapter.

It is conveniently located, with direct frontage to South Coast Highway and sitting between Denmark to the west and Albany to the east.

The Youngs Siding store is a short drive away and a bit further on, you can be enjoying the Lowlands Beach, Cosy Corner and West Cape Howe National Park on the south coast.

The inventory of works completed is quite extensive and includes new laneways and gates, dams to each paddock, new internal fencing, (with only one boundary fence to upgrade) and new cattle yards that could handle the biggest mob.

The new laneways connect the entrance to the farm with every paddock, through to the rear of the property on the northern boundary.

Six paddocks offer good rotation options.

Two good-sized general purpose sheds (both with power) provide plenty of storage for machinery and equipment, while a rebuilt woodshed offers plenty of dry storage.

The brick veneer and iron home has three good-sized bedrooms, a family bathroom, open plan kitchen and dining area and a spacious lounge.

The lounge has wide pasture views out to the highway, which is some 700 metres away.

A solid wood fire in the lounge, plus the convenience of a reverse cycle, air-conditioner, will keep you comfortable all year.

An enclosed sunroom on the north side of the home is a great place for breakfast in winter to soak up the early morning sun.

The jarrah flooring and high ceilings add to the presentation and feeling of this cosy farmhouse.

Irrigated and well-maintained lawns around the home provide a great base to further plant out the garden.

A dam provides all the water needed for a vegetable garden or fruit orchard to flourish.

In keeping with the works undertaken, the paddocks haven't missed out.

Generous annual applications of fertiliser and lime have seen the soil improve, with the production of quality pasture and the turning out of excellent quality stock.