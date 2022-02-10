Canadians back million hectare station buy up in central Australia

Canada's PSP Investments is behind another four more big cattle station purchases - this time more than a million hectares in central Australia.



The pension fund has again backed Queensland-based Hewitt Cattle Australia to buy four stations in central Australia for about $100 million.



They are the neighbouring Narwietooma, Napperby, Glen Helen and Derwent stations located north-west of Alice Springs and owned by the Edmunds family.



It is believed Tim and Emily Edmunds only bought Narwietooma, Derwent and Glen Helen two years ago.



The Edmunds had converted their stations to organic production methods.

Hewitts owns other organic beef operations in and organic sheep properties in NSW.

The Canadians are regular supporters of Hewitts, with the purchase of the 3256 hectare Brewarrana sheep station in NSW's Riverina with a water licence of almost 3000 megalitres last year.

It was believed to have sold for around $25 million and was once owned by Sir Reginald Ansett.

The Hewitts also made the winning bid last year for the historic 14,875haTubbo Station near Darlington Point in NSW with backing from Canada's PSP Investments for more than $40 million.

HCA's property footprint is growing fast. Graphic: HCA.

Back in 2017, Hewitts bought two central Australian pastoral assets, Ambalindum Station and Numery Station, about 140 kilometres east of Alice Springs, covering 650,000 hectares with an estimated carrying capacity of 20,000 head of cattle.

Again the $50 million purchase had the support of PSP Investments.

Those stations were also owned by the Edmunds' Hale River Pastoral Company.



PSP Investments are now big players in Australian agriculture.

Early in 2020 it took ownership of 12,000ha of almond orchards in northern Victoria after paying more than $850m to Olam International, and then spent a similar figure for Webster Limited's 340,000ha of walnut, cotton and pastoral assets in NSW and Tasmania.



It has invested heavily in cotton in NSW.

PSP supported the Auscott cotton company takeover last year by Australian Food and Fibre in northern NSW.



PSP manages the pension plans for Canada's federal public service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force.

It has more than $200 billion of net assets under management.

