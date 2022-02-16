New crops added to revolutionary herbicide label

This is branded content for FMC.

Faba bean and field pea have been added to the Overwatch® Herbicide label, providing even greater flexibility to winter crop farmers throughout Australia.

Overwatch® Herbicide was launched in 2021 as a pre-emergent option for the control of certain grass and broad leaf weeds in wheat (including durum wheat), barley and canola.

FMC Herbicide Portfolio Manager, Stuart McLaverty, said the launch year saw Overwatch® Herbicide being utilised across more than one million hectares last season.

"It was a great opportunity to evaluate the performance of Overwatch® across a wide range of conditions," he said.



"Yields from Overwatch® Herbicide treated paddocks were overall very positive in what was a challenging season for many, as was the excellent weed control from this unique product.

"With pulses being common to many grower's rotations, we are excited to see Overwatch® Herbicide registered for use on faba bean and field peas.



"This label extension was only made possible through a GRDC grant which helped to fund efficacy, crop selectivity and residue trials. This is a great example of industry collaborating with R&D companies to address a market need which may have been overlooked otherwise," Mr McLaverty stressed.

"If a crop fails, growers can replant with another on the Overwatch® label. Wheat, durum wheat, barley, canola, faba beans and field peas all have a zero-day plant-back."

Overwatch® Herbicide has a unique Group 13 (formerly Q) mode of action and is an ideal option to strengthen Integrated Weed Management (IWM) strategies.



"Traditional herbicide groups are under resistance pressure so Overwatch® Herbicide is an obvious choice, thereby helping to delay resistance and extend their useful life, ensuring these tools continue to be effective for many years to come," Mr McLaverty said.

"It is an opportunity for agronomists and advisors to consider the range of weeds in the paddock, the crop and herbicide history, and then introduce Overwatch® Herbicide as an excellent option to control key weeds."

Overwatch® Herbicide provides a high level of residual control for many weeds including annual ryegrass, silvergrass, bifora, sow thistle / milk thistle, wireweed, and lesser loosestrife. It also has good suppression of other grass and broadleaf weeds including wild radish.

Mr McLaverty said, as with many pre-emergent herbicides, it was important to correctly apply Overwatch® Herbicide to maximise its performance. It should be applied prior to sowing and incorporated by sowing (IBS) with knife point tynes and press wheels.



"If there was too much interaction between seed and the treated soil, some transient bleaching of the crop could occur. It is important to minimise this by using the recommended sowing equipment, seeding depth and planting at a speed that doesn't cause excess soil to cross the rows.

"Growers should use seeding systems that ensure the seed is placed accurately to achieve adequate separation between seed and herbicide.



"The minimum depth of sowing is 1.5cm for canola and 3cm for wheat, barley, faba beans and field peas," he said.

Overwatch® Herbicide has a unique mode of action which turns the targeted weed a magenta colour before it turns white and dies. It is compatible with a wide range of other herbicides to help extend the range of weed species controlled and assist with resistance management.

Overwatch® Herbicide is manufactured in Australia at FMC's Wyong plant in New South Wales and there are excellent quantities for the 2022 winter crop season.

Some pre-emergent herbicides, such as Propyzamide, are in short supply and this is likely to be reflected in the retail price. Overwatch® Herbicide is available at a cost of $39 per hectare, and it will be a cost-effective alternative for many growers this season.