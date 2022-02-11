Extreme weather warning for today

UPDATED - 12.20PM



If you live in Great Southern, Central Wheat Belt and parts of Gascoyne, Goldfields, Central West, South Coastal and South East Coastal districts you should take action and stay safe with severe thunderstorms to come.



Locations which may be affected include Merredin, Northam, Pingelly, Ravensthorpe, Southern Cross and Wongan Hills.



This is unusual weather that could cause damage to homes and make travel dangerous.



WHAT TO DO



If outside find safe shelter away from trees, powerlines, storm water drains and streams.

Close your curtains and blinds, and stay inside away from windows.

Unplug electrical appliances and avoid using landline telephones if there is lightning.

If there is flooding, create your own sandbags by using pillow cases filled with sand and place them around doorways to protect your home.

If boating, swimming or surfing leave the water.

IF DRIVING:

Do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Slow down, turn your lights on and keep a safe distance from other drivers.

Be alert and watch for hazards on the road such as fallen powerlines and loose debris.

If it is raining heavily and you cannot see, pull over and park with your hazard lights on until the rain clears.

WEATHER DETAILS:

Bureau of Meteorology advised warm and humid conditions are present across the southwest ahead of a trough along the west coast.



Strong winds associated with an upper trough are likely to lead to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.



Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Some roads may be closed

Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.



WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:

DFES is monitoring the situation.

IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:



If it is safe to do so, please do what you can to help yourself before calling the SES for assistance.

If your home has been badly damaged by a storm, call the SES on 132 500.

In a life threatening situation call 000.

After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars.



Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.

KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.