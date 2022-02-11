Bushfire breaks out near Hopetoun

A bushfire WATCH AND ACT is in place for people in Crystal Park including those bounded by Lechanaultia Drive to the north, Hopetoun Ravensthorpe Road to the east, Hamersley Drive to the south and a direct line running north to south from the west end of Lechanaultra Drive to Hamersley Drive in southern parts of Hopetoun in the Shire of Ravensthorpe.

The alert level for this fire has been upgraded as the fire behaviour is changing.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.

The fire started near the intersection of HAMERSLEY DR and SEAVIEW WAY in HOPETOUN.

WHAT TO DO:



Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.

Watch for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.

Close all doors and windows, and turn off evaporative air conditioners but keep water running through the system if possible.

Read through your bushfire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation gets worse. You can make a plan by visiting My Bushfire Plan.

If driving

Be extremely careful when driving through the area.

Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.

Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.

If you cannot see clearly, pull over, keep your headlights and hazard lights on, and wait until the smoke clears.

If you have a respiratory condition and you have been affected by smoke you should contact your local doctor or call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.

COVID-19

If you are in lockdown or any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life.

If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area:

Find suitable alternative premises and wear a mask. Those in the affected area are permitted to go to suitable alternative premises without putting others at risk.

Alternative suitable premises may include a friend or relative's house, provided they have their own bedroom, preferably own bathroom, and there are not too many people in the house.

If you cannot return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.

Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is moving fast in a easterly direction.

It is not contained or controlled.

ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:



Roads have not been closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.



ANIMAL WELFARE

Owners or carers of livestock, pets and companion animals should activate their own animal welfare plan. During a bushfire take advice from local government authorities to protect the lives of your animals while keeping yourself safe.

For more information on actions to take for each bushfire warning level, please see the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website.



WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are responding.

EXTRA INFORMATION:

The fire was reported at 2pm, today, Friday, February 11.

KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.