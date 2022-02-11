Bushfire watch and act for Newdegate

ALERT LEVEL:

A bushfire WATCH AND ACT is in place for people bound by Lake Grace-Newdegate Road to the north, Burngup Road South to the West, Dyke Road to the south and Lockhart Road and Newdegate-Pingrup Road to the east. including the TOWN OF NEWDEGATE in the SHIRE OF LAKE GRACE.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.

The fire started near the Morton Road in LAKE BIDDY.

in a southerly direction.

WHAT TO DO:



If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.

Keep doors and windows closed and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.

Bushfire ADVICE for the SHIRE OF LAKE GRACE

ALERT LEVEL:

A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people within the SHIRE OF LAKE GRACE as multiple bushfires are burning within the shire.

There is no threat to lives or homes.

Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.

There are multiple bushfires burning in the area.

WHAT TO DO:



Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.

Watch for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.

Close all doors and windows, and turn off evaporative air conditioners but keep water running through the system if possible.

Read through your bushfire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation gets worse. You can make a plan by visiting My Bushfire Plan

If driving

Be extremely careful when driving through the area.

Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.

Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.

COVID-19

If you are in lockdown or any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life.

If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area:

Find suitable alternative premises and wear a mask. Those in the affected area are permitted to go to suitable alternative premises without putting others at risk.

Alternative suitable premises may include a friend or relative's house, provided they have their own bedroom, preferably own bathroom, and there are not too many people in the house.

If you cannot return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.

Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is moving fast in a southerly direction.

It is not contained or controlled.

ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Some roads may be closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.



ANIMAL WELFARE

Owners or carers of livestock, pets and companion animals should activate their own animal welfare plan. During a bushfire take advice from Local Government Authorities to protect the lives of your animals while keeping yourself safe.

For more information on actions to take for each bushfire warning level, please see the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website.



WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire.

DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT:

Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.



EXTRA INFORMATION:

The fire was reported at 02:11 PM on 11 February 2022.

KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.