Hester remains closed until further notice

The town of Hester will remain closed to the general public for at least seven days, pending the restoration of essential services and testing of individual properties.

Hester was reopened to local residents at 8am today after authorities stabilised the Copper Chromium Arsenate on the timber treatment facility that forced the evacuation of the townsite.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services will hand over management of the incident to the Shire of Bridgetown-Greenbushes today.

While residents have been given permits to return to their properties, access to the general public will remain restricted in the early stages of the recovery phase.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services deputy commissioner operations Craig Waters AFSM said there was still a significant amount of work to be completed in Hester.

"We've been able to safely stabilise the Copper Chromium Arsenate ash on the timber treatment facility to enable people to safely return to their homes," Mr Waters said.

"However, we are asking those residents to exercise caution in the days ahead - in particular, they should follow Department of Health advice.

"There will be ongoing testing of those properties and professional cleaning services have been made available to the residents to assist with the ongoing clean-up of their homes.

"Various agencies and the Shire of Bridgetown-Greenbushes are also working together to collect rubbish and restore essential services.

"It's important that work isn't hindered by members of the public unnecessarily visiting the area.

"DFES and the Shire have made the decision to restrict access for at least a further seven days."