WATCH: Devastating fire footage shows close call for Jerramungup

Devastating fires continued to break out late last week and over the weekend, with the latest breakouts including Bremer Bay, Hopetown and Jerramungup.

Aerial video footage released today shows just how close fire came to wiping out Jerramungup in the Great Southern.

The fire was reported at 2.52pm on Friday as a result of lightning strikes in the area.

900 hectares were burnt, with 12 volunteer fire and emergency services and bushfire service firefighters currently attending.

The bushfire is now stationary and controlled and Western Power has advised there is currently one customer without power in Jerramungup, with crews on site and estimated restoration of 4pm today.



The Hopetown and Bremer Bay fires were also a result of lightning strikes and were reported at 2pm and 3.22pm respectively on Friday .

In Hopetown, 162ha were burnt.

On Monday morning DFES advised the bushfire had been extinguished, moving it to an all clear advice.



Firefighters are patrolling the area and mopping up and will continue to monitor for the rest of the day and night.

In Bremer Bay, so far 2203ha have been burnt, and while the fire is stationary and contained, it is not currently controlled.

Seventy firefighters are currently attending and DFES has stated that pockets of bush well inside the contained fire will continue to burn for some time.

Lightning strikes also caused fires in Mount Sheridan and Lake Biddy.



A further three residences are without power in Mount Sheridan, crews are on site making repairs and restoration is expected at 4.30pm today.



There is also a fire in the west side of Fitzgerald River National Park, it is currently stationary but not contained or controlled.

Western Power does urge people to stay eight metres away from any fallen power lines or other damage to the network and report it to 13 13 51 so that emergency response crews can attend the hazard to make the area safe.



If you are without power in your area you can check the restoration progress by visiting the link here: https://www.westernpower.com.au/faults-outages/power-outages/

