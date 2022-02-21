Flying doctor is armed and ready for COVID

THE Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) has been looking after Western Australians in regional and remote communities for decades.

And as WA deals with an increase in COVID-19 cases, the RFDS wants the community to know it is prepared and will continue to look after the same communities during the pandemic.

In the past year, the RFDS has increased its workforce by 20 per cent, hiring an additional 141 doctors, nurses, engineers, co-ordinators and support staff, ensuring it will be there for more people should an outbreak occur.

"The RFDS is well-prepared to serve regional WA in response to COVID-19," said an RFDS WA spokesperson.

"We are the only aeromedical service in WA able to transfer COVID-19 patients and have taken steps to ensure we are prepared to respond in the event of a significant outbreak in WA."

Crew members don professionally-fitted masks, face shields, gowns, gloves and boots when transferring COVID-19 patients.

Its aerial fleet has been updated, armed with a new Pilatus PC-12 aeromedical aircraft, a third Rio Tinto LifeFlight jet which will arrive in March and two EC145 helicopters which have been commissioned for the first time.

So far, the RFDS has safely retrieved 141 suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients from across WA to major hospitals in Perth - with zero transmission to crew or other patients.

As a standard safety measure, all RFDS frontline crew and patients onboard the aircraft are required to wear masks on all flights and all frontline crew are required to report a negative Rapid Antigen Test result before arriving at base to start a shift.

The organisation has also introduced a safe and highly effective spray to disinfect its aircraft, known as Nanocyn, after a COVID-19 transfer, to ensure its prompt return to service.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service Rio Tinto LifeFlight PC-24 jet and St John ambulance meet for the transfer of a patient with suspected COVID-19.

"Just as Western Australians have always supported the RFDS, we will continue to be there for everyone through the challenges we all face," the spokesperson said.

"The Flying Doctor has been serving Australians for almost a century.

"Many big challenges have been overcome throughout history and we will meet this one head on too."

Working with health services across WA, the RFDS is aiming to continue to provide uninterrupted services for patients and protect the health of regional communities.

