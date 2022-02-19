Vets provide much-needed help after fires

David Wrighton, of Western Australian Meat Industry Authority, and Holly Ludeman, Emanuel Exports, were among the team of veterinarians who volunteered their services to farmers affected by the bushfires.

WESTERN Australia's community spirit shone through the smoky haze of the Wheatbelt bushfires last week, as devastated farmers continue to tally their losses.

Acts of support and generosity have spread across affected agricultural areas and offered a bittersweet silver lining during a difficult time.

Up to 20,000 sheep were in the Corrigin and Bruce Rock shires at the time of the catastrophic fire, which destroyed more than 40,000 hectares of land.

Since then farmers have been inundated with offers in capacity to place about 200,000 sheep across WA.

A team of veterinarians Holly Ludeman (Emanuel Exports), Jim McMahon (Westbreed), David Wrighton (Western Australian Meat Industry Authority) and Michylla Seal (Genstock), have also volunteered their time to assess livestock and help those affected.

As of Tuesday, the group had assessed about 3000 animals for burns and other injuries.

Dr Ludeman was the first veterinarian at the scene early last week and was joined by Amelia Nolan (The Livestock Collective) and Mandy Matthews.

She first visited the Shire of Corrigin, where she received a list of affected farms that wanted veterinary services or assistance.

A team of volunteers were ready to assist with livestock assessments and accompany Dr Ludeman and other vets.

Properties with livestock, which needed to be euthanised, were visited first and damage was assessed.

"At the first farm we visited, more than100-head of livestock had to be euthanised," Dr Ludeman said.

"It was a confronting sight arriving at the affected properties.

"But it was good to be able to help and that's why I was there - emotions were high, so it was my job to get in, be objective and help make decisions on what needed euthanising versus what could be treated, what was potential salvage slaughter or non-affected that could be moved onto agistment."

Dr Ludeman visited seven farms over the two days she was in the area with injuries at each farm varying in severity.

She followed a methodical process at each property, which included talking with the producer for the history and background of sheep affected (including the pregnancy stage) before beginning the physical assessment of livestock.

"It was all about running through a systematic process, and being the objective one, offering my professional skill set on the ground to help make decisions," Dr Ludeman said.

"Portable yards were set up, some sheep may have been destroyed immediately onsite and other sheep were drafted two or three ways.

"Loaders were on hand to dig holes if needed and bury dead sheep.

"Those, which were drafted, were inspected closely and decisions were made as to whether they would be euthanised or treated."

Livestock have been assessed for injuries including those to their feet, legs, faces and udders.

Among the sheep impacted were pregnant and heavily pregnant ewes, which need to be closely monitored in the coming months.

Dr Ludeman said burns to the udder could result in complications when it came to feeding lambs.

Furthermore, feet, leg and face injuries need to be monitored in coming weeks and months, as there could still be secondary issues.

"We found some full wool sheep weren't as badly affected as freshly shorn sheep," Dr Ludeman said.

"The wool actually formed an insulator, so it got singed but the skin didn't get affected.

"Sheep off-shears were more badly impacted and inspected more closely with injuries ranging from severe burns to large parts of the body to burns on the feet, udder, faces and ears.

"Those with burns to multiple areas, especially feet, needed to be euthanised because of ongoing complications, pain and suffering."

Treatment varied from antibiotic, anti-inflammatory, vitamins and minerals to topical treatment on wounds.

Pain relief was a key part of treatment to help manage welfare and remove any swelling and soreness from burned areas.

Nutrition and monitoring was the next essential phase for livestock, which had been treated.

Dr Ludeman said good nutrition and access to feed was important and a big part of recovery.

She said the team of veterinarians had worked on a roster to make sure ongoing support was offered to the area.

"We have all been chatting and co-ordinating as a group to make sure we can offer support to any producers that have questions, but keep going back and checking if they need it.

"It has been rewarding to be involved in the community spirit of everyone chipping in."

Dr Seal, of Genstock, and her staff including Elizabeth Barby and Lara Caelli joined the team on Tuesday last week and visited the area again on Sunday to inspect and reassess livestock.

She said livestock producers had gone "above and beyond" in their attention to animal welfare, as had private veterinarians.

"Farmers with affected livestock have fully taken onboard everything the group of private veterinarians have advised and are doing it to an amazing level," Dr Seal said.

"Their attention to animal welfare is at the utmost, which we knew it would be.

"Private veterinarians have rallied together to help each other out and offer advice to farmers, who haven't dealt with fire affected sheep before."

While many sheep had been sent on agistment, there were a few that were being monitored and nursed in hospital pens with access to good quality high protein feed and water.

Dr Seal reminded farmers that the team of veterinarians were making themselves available for any advice moving forward.

She said they would continue to visit the region, ensuring they were on-hand to assist any producers, who wanted and needed advice.

"Both people and animals have gone through a huge amount of stress," Dr Seal said.

"We want to make sure they are both travelling well and that's why there is continued veterinary involvement.

"We are available when people need us and all we want to do is be there to help."

Dr Seal also visited a Newdegate property on Sunday to inspect 480-head sheep, which had been burnt in lightning strikes.

