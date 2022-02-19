Strong Boyanup sale reaches $1956 average

THE final special weaned weaner sale for the season was held last week at Boyanup and it was a standalone Nutrien Livestock sale.

In the sale Nutrien Livestock offered and sold 1180 quality calves for a $1956 average.

For the last sale of the season, the weights and bloom were outstanding.

An interesting fact was in perusing the past three sales, the average weight of the yarding's has only varied by one kilogram, at 335 and 336kg.

Cattle were trucked from Waroona to the north, Williams out east and Boyup Brook, Bridgetown and most South West areas for the sale.

While the crowd on the rail was a little thinner than most earlier sales, the important bidders were there to ensure a strong result once again.

Steer calves topped at $2337, with the previous two sales achieving $2338 and $2317.

Heifers were stronger, with a top price of $2162 a sizeable lift on the $2112 and $2118 of the past two sales.

The overall sale average of $1956 slots in neatly between the $1922 and $1984 of the past two sales, making it safe to comment that that current high values continued.

Several large drafts were put together, with Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock taking the top spot when purchasing a total of 38 lines of calves.

Graeme Brown again was a strong contender in buying 29 different lines, while Kevin Armstrong, Willowbank, Benger, put together 11 pens, mostly for Kalgrains, Wannamal.

Amber Valley Orchard, Balingup, had a pen of 10 Charolais cross steers weighing 442kg that sold to Harvey Beef at 520c/kg and $2301, with the next pen of 10 also going to Harvey Beef when the 424kg calves made $2187 at 516c/kg.

These had set up the next pen of six Murray Grey steers from Westbourne Holdings to make the top price of $2337 when Harvey Beef added the 458kg steers to the load at 510c/kg.

The strength and quality of the market was that the second last pen of steer calves in pen 75 made $2026 when Mr Brown bid to 608c/kg for the 333kg steers from DI Graham, Collie.

The tops of the calves from BJ & RJ Feutrill, Vasse, were bought for Kalgrains, with the 413kg cattle returning $2252 at 510c/kg.

Marcus Hewson (left), Dardanup, checked out the cattle with Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs before the sale at Boyanup.

A line of 11 Murray Grey calves weighing 384kg from DP & GR Cowcher, Williams, went to John Gallop, buying for Willaway Farms, costing $2120 at 552c/kg.

Mr Gallop added 10 Feutrill calves to the order, paying $2148 for the 393kg steers.

Three pens with 10 steers in each from Benger Cow Depot saw the first pen of Limousin cross weighing 407kg make $2197 at 540c/kg with Galati Family Trust, Brunswick, securing the next 10 averaging 389kg for $2155 and 554c/kg with Mr Brown taking the last 10 for his lotfeeder client at $2072 at 588c/kg.

Angus calves from TV & GP Salmeri, Boddington, saw the first pen of six weighing 364kg bought by Mr Brown for $2097 for the lotfeeder, before snapping up the next 12 black calves for $1927 and 626c/kg for Bassem Dabbah.

Westbourne Holdings showed its top price pen was no fluke, selling three other pens for up to $2240, going to Kalgrains, while Mr Pollock limbered up by taking a line at $2109 and 616c/kg to start his day.

Several pens of Charolais from DA & AE Thompson, Boyup Brook, topped at $2147 for 10 weighing 366kg with Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River agent Jock Embry paying 586c/kg.

Kau & Sons, Harvey, got its top price with the second pen weighing 387kg when Alex Roberts, Elders, Boyanup, bid to 562c/kg to spend $2175.

The top cents per kilogram price of 640c/kg was paid by Mr Pollock for 12 grey steers weighing 297kg from DP & GR Cowcher that returned $1901.

Mr Pollock then paid $2222 for the first pen from FG & LV Venables with two more pens knocked down to Woodlands Cattle Co.

SimAngus from GL & VJ Roberts, reached $2186, going to Kalgrains while Pinjarrah Park sold Charolais weighing 421kg for $2252 to Kalgrains.

McIntyre Ag sold Charolais for $2192 to Kalgrians.

Mr Pollock bought both pens of calves sold account KJ Grazing, paying to a top of $2253 at 518c/kg for four Simmental weighing 435kg.

Harvey Beef re-entered the battle when spending $2166 at 518c/kg for Hereford steers of 418kg from Mackline Farm, Elgin.

Rohan McIntyre (left), Waroona, with his agent, Richard Pollock, Waroona Livestock, Waroona, at Boyanup. McIntyre Ag sold 108 head of cattle to a top of $2192.

Mr Pollock added three steers weighing 235kg from RW & TJ Hull, Waroona, at the equal top of 640c/kg with these costing $1504.

The Hull account also topped the heifer section when Nutrien Livestock, Bridgtown agent Ben Cooper paid $2162 and 534c/kg for 10 Angus heifers weighing 405kg, and penned 24 pens into the females.

Mr Cooper bought the top price Limousin heifers from the Benger Cow Depot, paying $2054 at 570c/kg for the 11 weighing 306kg.

Galati Family Trust, regular supporters of the breed, secured two pens at $2010 and $1972 for 540 and 568c/kg.

Two pens of SimAngus heifers from GL & VR Roberts saw 10 weighing 388kg go to Mr Roberts at $2141 and 552c/kg with the next line bought by Mr Embry at 550c/kg and $1971.

Murray Grey heifers from DI Graham, Collie, sold to $1946, paid by Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs, for six weighing 333kg.

Mr Abbs also purchased the lightest of the draft, paying the top of 626c/kg for eight weighing 283kg returning $1772.

KD Power Pastoral Co was a major grazier purchaser, paying to $1944 top for seven Angus from Vernon J Bussell, weighing 336kg these sold at 578c/kg.

What the agent said

NUTRIEN Livestock, Boyanup, Capel and Donnybrook agent and sale auctioneer Chris Waddingham said the sale was the final weaner sale for the 2021/22 season.

Craig Power (left), Busselton and Rodney Galati, Brunswick, discussed the yarding at Boyanup before Nutrien Livestock conducted the final weaner sale for the season. Both bought several pens each.

"The quality of cattle was very good and demand was strong," Mr Waddingham said.

"Heavy cattle were slightly reduced in price as is typical at this time of year.

"Most other classes maintained their values, although lightweight heifers were significantly dearer with a keen interest from numerous players.

"Nutrien Livestock extends its gratitude to all vendors and buyers for their support of these seasonal weaner sales."

