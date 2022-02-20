Annual Sheepfest draws a crowd to Darkan

IT was a big day out in Darkan last Saturday when the local community hosted its annual Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest.

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the event was back bigger and stronger this year, running smoothly under COVID protocols including proof of vaccination checks at the gate.

The committee estimates just over 1000 people went through the gate and they have deemed it their best show ever in terms of organisation, the support they received and the feedback since, which has been exceptional.

Royal Agricultural Society of WA president David Thomas attended to support the show and presented the Best Pet Sheep and junior judging awards.

There was plenty to see and do at the event including the Sportshear and wool handling competitions which attracted 23 shearers and 12 wool handlers, the Merino ewe hogget competition, wool fashion parades, the highly anticipated farm boot foot races, the young farmer challenge, wood chopping demonstrations and a presentation from special guest Sabrina Hahn.

The committee highly recommends that rural shows continue despite challenging restrictions, suggesting the benefits these shows provide the community far outweighs the additional workload associated with COVID management.

This year the committee chose the Royal Flying Doctor Service Mental Health Programs as its charity and through the sales of bags of Sheep Poo, hay bales and a charity auction, which included a painting by a local artist that sold for $2600, it raised $5610 for the organisation.

Farm Weekly livestock manager JODIE RINTOUL attended the day to capture the action.

There was good competition in the under 21 shearing final and the ribbons went to fourth Kurt Richards (left), Dowerin, third George Burt, Calingiri, second Daniel McKenna, Busselton and first Jacob Day, Boddington.

The open shearing final was a hotly contested affair and it was Luke Harding (second left), Boyup Brook, who finished in the top position. With Mr Harding were third-placed Damien Boyle (left), Broomehill, second placed Callum O'Brien, Allanson and fourth placed Tom Reed, Katanning. There were 23 shearers that competed on the day in five divisions.

First place in the novice shearing final went to Ronan Crowe (left), Boddington. With Mr Crowe were Koltyn Tholstrup (second), WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, Joe Murmane (third), Roleystone and Mitchel Baker (fourth), Toodyay.

The placegetters in the novice wool handling competition were fourth Mitchel Barker (left), Toodyay, first Frazer Sutherland, WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, second Jorja Hamersley, WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin and third Daniel Day, Boddington.

There was good competition in the open wool handling with places awarded to third Kelly Moir (left), Broomehill, first Jess Harding, Boyup Brook, second Arahia Tuwhangai, Darkan and fourth Lee Gray, Darkan.

The place ribbons in the intermediate shearing competition went to fourth Murray Burt (left), Calingiri, third Glenn White, Darkan, second Ethan Gellatly, Bridgetown and first Danielle Mauger, Boyup Brook.

Kordae Timu (left), Darkan, placed first in the senior wool handling competition, with her is second placed Tameka Baker, Tambellup.

In the sheep area during the day were Superior Livestock Services' Henry Strating (left), Jeremy King, Rangeview stud, Darkan, WA Merino Co's Steve Noa, who had a stall at the event selling his wool polo shirts and Australian Wool Innovation director David Webster. AWI was a sponsor on the day.

Sisters Hannah (7) and Charlotte (5) Carroll, Nannup, had their two pet sheep at the event and they were awarded the supreme award and the best name title for their pet 'Sooty' by judge Tennille Norrish, Kojonup.

The place getters in the senior shearing competition were Paranihi Jones-Tupara (left), Darkan, fourth, Paul Baker, Toodyay, third, Jason Moorehead, Williams, second and Dwayne Humes (left), Wandering, first.

Amelia (left) and Michelle Gooding, Darkan, discussed the art of weaving with Jessi Griffin, Nannup, who was displaying the technique on the day.

The Goss sisters from Darkan ran in the farm boot foot race and it was Bronnie, who took out the battle on her sisters Mackenzie and Bella.

'Clover' from Duranillin was awarded the best behaved pet sheep and celebrating its award were owners Robyn (left) and Racheal Quill.

Spearwood Wool sponsored the wood chopping at the event and watching over the activities were Spearwood Wool representatives Liam Basire (left) and Nico Brits.

Looking after the Patmore Feeds display on the day were Dean Toovey (left) and John Patmore.

Catching their breath after running the open men's farm boot foot race were fourth placed Alex Booth (left), Darkan, first placed Koltyn Tholstrup, WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, third placed Frazer Sutherland, WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin and second placed George Gibson, Darkan.

Darcy King (left), Darkan, won the under 16 junior judging competition from Matilda King, Darkan (second) and Zaine Cuthbert, Darkan (third). With the winners was competition overjudge Clinton Blight, Seymour Park Poll Merino stud, Highbury.

The junior judging competition had a lot of interest on the day and taking out the placings in the over 16 years class were third Ryan Horley (left), Darkan, second Frazer Sutherland, WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin and first Jorja Hamersley, WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin. With the placegetters after the presentations was overjudge Clinton Blight, Seymour Park Poll Merino stud, Highbury.

Jane Neil-Smith (left), Arthur River, showed off the skill of quilting to Tennille Norrish, Kojonup.

There were four teams entered in the ewe hogget competition and it was Warrening Gully Farm, Williams, which prevailed by one point. Looking over the winning pen were competition organiser Nathan King (left), judge Paul Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup and Shaun Counsel, Warrening Gully Farm. Mr Norrish said the pen of 10 purple tag ewes from the Williams operation got the nod as they were just bigger and more robust sheep then the second placed pen. "They have tremendous growth for age and are going to be great wool cutters," he said. Second place in the competition went to Mark and Amanda Roberts, Boddington, while third went to Alan Manuel, Arthur River and fourth to Goss Farming, Darkan.

Watching the boot races were Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest committee member Karlene Goss (left), Nationals member of the Western Australian Legislative Assembly Peter Rundle, who sponsored the event and Karlene's mother Fay Smith, Eaton.

Skirting the fleeces coming off during the shearing competition were competition co-ordinator Sarah Buscumb (left) and Dirk Westwood, Quindanning.

Ben Goss was one of a number of locals who entered the local farmers shearing competition. Watching on as Mr Goss shore his sheep in the competition were judge Kevin Lawrence (left), Northam and Gavin Fowler, Williams.

Four teams competed in the Young Farmer Challenge, which saw the four member teams build a pen, hang a fence, push a wool bale to name a few tasks and it was the purple team of Darkan locals Kendall Veitch (left), Mike South, Alex Booth and Logan Lubcke, which came out in the number one position.

