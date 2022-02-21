Cyclone rebuild puts focus on insurance

ALMOST 9300 insurance claims have been lodged by those impacted by ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja, with the claims having an estimated loss value of $337 million as of late January.

The Insurance Council of Australia has confirmed to Farm Weekly that the insurance industry had accepted 99.4 per cent of all claims from Seroja, with 9269 claims lodged at the time of writing and a few hundred new claims lodged in the past few weeks.

Despite this figure, in the 10 months since the cyclone wreaked havoc and devastated communities throughout WA's Mid West and Wheatbelt regions, there have been continual reports of people affected experiencing significant issues with their insurance providers.

City of Greater Geraldton cyclone recovery officer Fiona Norling said the biggest challenge for some people had been the time that it was taking to receive their insurance pay outs, in order for them to move on with their lives.

"In one of our District Recovery Group meetings, which have all the councils and agencies, Insurance Council Australia said at one time there were about eight reports of complaints to insurance companies, yet when you are out on the ground you hear hundreds of people who are being challenged by their insurance companies, but they're not reporting it," Ms Norling said.

"Some are underinsured, but there's also an issue where the insurance is not paying out what they thought it would - so they are not getting the cleanup of asbestos funded or they're being told that the cleanup of asbestos needs to come out of their total insurance payment, which means they have less money to replace the house."

An Insurance Council of Australia spokesperson said the organisation encouraged policyholders who were unhappy with any part of their insurance claim experience to contact their insurers' Internal Dispute Resolution (IDR) team, as all insurers have a claim review process.

"If policyholders are dissatisfied with their insurer's IDR determination, they can make a complaint to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) at no cost," the spokesperson said.

"AFCA can make decisions on consumer and small business claims up to $1.085m and if accepted by the complainant its rulings are binding on insurers with no avenue for appeal."

As of early February the AFCA had received 17 complaints about last year's cyclone, 13 of which had been closed, with the remaining four in progress.

The broad categories in the AFCA data showed that the top three issues were denial of claim because of an exclusion or condition (five complaints), the claim amount (four complaints); and a delay in claim handling (three complaints).

An AFCA spokesperson said there had been 12 complaints about home buildings, two about home and contents, along with one each for commercial property, livestock and personal transaction accounts.

The spokesperson said before contacting the AFCA to lodge a complaint about your insurance provider, you need to have already made a formal complaint to your insurer, in writing (including by email), over the phone or in person.

"AFCA can only consider a complaint about an insurer once the customer has gone through the insurer's own internal dispute resolution process," the spokesperson said.

"Insurers have 30 days to address a formal complaint once it's lodged.

"If the customer doesn't agree with the outcome of that internal process, and they are still not happy, they can come to AFCA."

Lead Ombudsman, Insurance, Emma Curtis encouraged people to work with their insurers but said that they were there to help if needed.

"There are a few things we suggest you should do to prepare to lodge a complaint with AFCA," Ms Curtis said.

"First, think about what type of loss you've experienced and what sort of outcome you want to achieve, then gather documents, so you have them ready to support your complaint."

She said AFCA's process was free and designed to be accessible to the ordinary person.

"If you have been affected by Cyclone Seroja, or any other natural disaster, you don't have to pay someone to represent you," Ms Curtis said.

"That said, if you would prefer to have someone help - whether that's a family member, a financial counsellor or someone else - that's fine too."

In September last year, one-on-one consultations were held in Kalbarri, Northampton, Mingenew and Morawa and attended by insurers and the Insurance Council of Australia.

Advice from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority

Financial hardship:

People affected by natural disasters can experience both short-term and long-term financial difficulties, ranging from lost credit cards and problems accessing cash through to being unable to make loan repayments.



In accordance with ICA's General Insurance Code of Practice, insurers must provide support for customers experiencing financial hardship.



If you encounter difficulties relating to a financial hardship application, you can make a complaint to AFCA online, or call AFCA on 1800 931 678.



Make sure you notify AFCA that you have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Seroja when making your complaint.

Insurance claims cooling-off period:

The General Insurance Code of Practice also provides a 'cooling off' period for claims arising from a catastrophe or natural disaster.



If your insurer has signed up to the General Insurance Code of Practice and it finalises your claim within one month of a natural catastrophe or disaster, you have a 12-month cooling off period to check whether your claim included everything that was lost or damaged. This review period is available to you even if you signed a release when your claim was finalised.



If you think the assessment of your loss was not complete or accurate, contact your insurer and ask it to review your claim.



Some insurers also have guidelines which allow a review of your claim arising from a natural disaster at any time after finalisation.



AFCA offers free and accessible dispute resolution for individuals and small businesses.

People can register a complaint with AFCA using a online complaint form at afca.org.au or by calling 1800 931 678.

Legal Aid WA:

Legal Aid WA also provides free and independent legal help to people affected by natural disasters in Western Australia such as bushfires, floods and cyclones.

Phone 1300 650 579 or email naturaldisasters@legalaid.wa.gov.au

