Top Magic Valley bull sells for $11,250

STRONG support from buyers helped produce a strong result at the Kingslane and Magic Valley Red Angus bull sale in Benger.

The Cranston family, Kinglsane Red Angus, Benger and Bennett family, Magic Valley Red Angus, Harvey, came together to put up a total offering of 27 bulls, with all of the bulls being sold under the hammer to average $7861.

Figures improved across the board with 27 registered bidders helping to achieve a 100 per cent clearance for both studs and also saw an improved overall gross up by $100,500.

Kingslane offered 22 bulls averaging $7591 and Magic Valley offered five averaging $9050.

The average was up for both studs compared to the 2021 sale when Kingslane stud averaged $4750 and Magic Valley averaged $5250.

The sale also sequentially interfaced with AuctionsPlus, with three bulls selling via the platform.

In terms of logins there were 22 users, five viewers and 11 guests.

One bull, Kingslane Revenger JWCR73 sold at $9500 to a New South Wales (NSW) buyer and had figures of +2.1 BWT, +34, +66, +77, for 200, 400 and 600 day growth rates, +3.6 EMA and +0.7 IMF.

Kingslane Redeemer JWCR42 made $9000 and sold to the same buyer from NSW.

It had figures of +1.4 BWT, +21, +30, +32 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth with +4.2 EMA.

The final lot to sell on AuctionsPlus was Kingslane Rockstar JWCR3, sold for $8250 to a Queensland buyer, and came with EBVs of +3.2 BWT, +36, +57, +70 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth and +2.9 EMA and +0.6 IMF.

Prices topped at $11,250 paid by Victoria Bennett, AL & VJM Bennett, Western Reds Red Angus, Manypeaks, for a bull Magic Valley Rocket MVBR19 sired by HXC Allegiance 5502C USAM3494126.

The bull had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +2.6 birthweight (BWT), +37, +63, +78 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth, +3 eye muscle area (EMA) and +0.6 intramuscular fat (IMF).

Ms Bennett said the bull was not only well presented but had the EBV figures to back it up.

"It looked sound, with good muscling, good feet and a solid backend," Ms Bennett said.

"It was a curve bender because it had a good birthweight, with good calving ease along with good meat quality traits.

"As a breeder it's important that our clients can purchase bulls from us and trust that they are getting not just a good looking bull but one that will perform as well."

Kingslane farm manager Geoff Hillman (left) buyers Robbie, Sue and Kate Johnston, Preston Downs Farming, Esperance and Elders Brunswick and Harvey representative Craig Martin with the $10,750 second top priced bull of the sale Kingslane Redback JWCR23 at Benger this week.

The Bennetts run 33 breeders and will put the bull over some of their cows to gradually build up their numbers as they head towards building up their own stud.

Magic Valley's Richard Bennett said that it was a fantastic sale.

"I'd like to thank the Cranston family, Kingslane stud for the use of their facility and a special thanks to all of our loyal clients who continue to purchase our bulls year in and year out," Mr Bennett said.

"We look forward to continuing to breed bulls for them to buy each year."

Returning clients the Johnston family, Preston Downs Farming, Esperance paid the second top price of the sale and the top price in the Kingslane offering of $10,750.

The lot five bull Kingslane Redback JWCR23 sired by HXC Declaration 5504C had EBV figures of +3.9 BWT, +40, +61, +76 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth, +1.8 EMA and +0.7 IMF.

The Johnstons run a commercial herd of 550 mated females which the bull will be used within.

Mr Johnston said it was a nice soft bull and added a new sire bloodine to their program.

"It's sired by a Declaration bull and had good growth to go with it," he said.

The Johnstons went on to purchase one more bull Magic Valley Ripley MVBR22 sired by Red Six Mile Custom Made 505C at $10,000.

It had EBVs of +2.2 BWT, +29 +42 +48 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth, +1.7 EMA and +0.2 IMF.

Woodonga Farm paid $9750 for Kingslane Rockyroad JWCR17 sired by HXC Declaration 5504C.

PC Fraser, Nannup, purchased two bulls, the first Kingslane Razorback JWCR7 sired by HXC Declaration 5504C made $9000.

It had figures of +3.7 BWT, +35, +67, +76 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth, with +2.8 EMA and +0.2 IMF.

Peter Piercy (left), Waroona and Emily Keenan, Fremantle, looking over the bulls before the sale at Benger. Mr Piercy purchased four bulls, averaging $6313.

The second bull purchased by PC Fraser was Kingslane Roadrunner JWCR53 for $7750.

Tom Tate & Co, Rosa Brook, paid $9000 for Magic Valley Rupert MVRB23 which had EBVs of -0.3 BWT, +27, +45, +50 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth, +2.6 EMA and +0.6 IMF.

The Rosa Brook operation also secured Magic Valley Romeo MVBR3 at $7000.

The volume buyer of the sale was Peter Piercy, PJ Piercy, Waroona, securing four bulls at a top of $8000 to average $6313.

Another three bulls made a top of $8000 including Kingslane Robinhood JWCR73 which sold to GJ & J Watt, Cowaramup, Magic Valley Rodeo MVBR31 to Yilgarna Wines, Denmark and Kingslane Robinson JWCR25 to CAS Cowcher & Son, Williams.

The Watts also purchased Kingslane Rabbi JWCR140 for $7750.

Dairydale Pastoral Co, Boyanup paid $7750 for just one bull Kingslane Raider JWCR26.

Elders Brunswick/Harvey representative Craig Martin said it was a strong sale with good competition throughout.

"All of the bulls were well presented and sold in line with today's market," Mr Martin said.

Elders auctioneer Nathan King said the quality of the bulls was exceptional and the sale reflected that.

"There was plenty of willing buyers in attendance, who helped produce a good solid sale and 100pc clearance," Mr King said.

There was a strong turnout in support of the two studs at Benger.

