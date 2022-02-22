Meat processors worried about shut down

COVID has ripped through the Eastern States' meat processing sector in recent months, with virus-related worker shortages prompting plant shutdowns and causing headaches in the supply chain.

For Western Australian meat processors, the hard border has been a double-edged sword.

Both international and interstate border restrictions have prevented any major outbreaks within such essential services, but at the same time some industries have struggled to secure labour within the State.

So how are WA abattoirs preparing for when the border is reopened?

And what vital lessons have they learned from COVID outbreaks over east?

Craig Mostyn Group - which is now WA's largest vertically integrated pork, lamb and beef business - chief executive officer Patrick Walsh said a lobby group had been formed to provide a unified voice for industry.

Mr Walsh said the group had called on the government to reduce the 14-day quarantine period and provide free or low-cost access to rapid antigen tests (RAT) to employees.

His wish was granted early February when the government announced the quarantine period was reduced to seven days.

Meanwhile, Mr Walsh said meat processors across WA had done everything to ensure they were "as prepared as they possibly could be".

"We have done a lot of work with mandatory double vaccination and masks," Mr Walsh said.

"The Department of Health and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development have visited sites to do some risk simulations.

"But of course - as we have seen over east - no matter how prepared you are COVID can still have a devastating effect.

"We want to keep it out of the processing plant itself."

Last month, the Federal government announced the definition of a close contact had been eased in Eastern States' abattoirs.

Under the change, any employees who have been identified as a close contact, are able to leave isolation for work purposes provided they are not showing any symptoms of the virus and do a daily RAT.

This applied to processors, boning rooms, smallgoods manufacturers, cold stores, wholesales through to butcher shops and supermarkets.

It has allowed for significant numbers of workers to return to work and shore up meat production and supply capacity over east.

Mr Walsh urged the WA government to follow suit.

Last month, along with the quarantine period, WA also made changes to the close contact definition.

Close contacts now only have to isolate for seven days, providing they show no symptoms and test negative with a RAT on day seven.

However, they do have to stay in isolation for the entire seven days.

Mr Walsh said that random rapid testing at abattoir gates could be introduced to reduce the risk of COVID outbreaks.

He said such testing would pick up whether or not people had the virus in advance of them walking in.

"We don't want the virus in the facility, if people are unwell they shouldn't come to work," he said.

"If they are showing symptoms we want them to be in a position where we can give them a RAT test and send them home to isolate for a period of time if need be.

"We have ordered a number of RAT tests, which we are still waiting for.

"But we think it would be a great move for the State Government to issue a number of free kits for people within the meat industry."

Last year, Linley Valley Pork had mobile vaccination clinics - provided by Country Health - available at its facilities for employees.

Mr Walsh said such a system would be useful to ensure everyone within the industry received their booster vaccination.

"It would be much easier if someone was able to visit facilities and administer boosters," he said.

"All people would have to do is walk out and get the shot, instead of driving somewhere and booking in the system."

And while the State and Federal governments have supported WA abattoirs through the Pacific Islander scheme, the hard border has significantly impacted labour.

This has proven difficult for businesses.

Mr Walsh said a safe introduction of additional labour to the State would be appreciated and would also provide relief to current employees.

"It should not be underestimated how much people have done that are already in the industry over the past couple of years," he said.

"They could do with a much deserved break and some additional staff would help with that.

"I think the past couple of years have been both physically and mentally tiring for these people.

"But there is now a light at the end of the tunnel."

