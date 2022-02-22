JD 8360 makes $148,000 at McAlinden

A BIG crowd turned out for the Westcoast Wool & Livestock clearing sale held on behalf of TJ & MA Shine and Harley Family Trust at McAlinden.

Temperatures shot up to 37 degrees Celsius, however onlookers and buyers managed to tough it out for the duration of the sale, maintaining strong competition across each of the lots.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneer Gerald Wetherall had no trouble drawing bids, with 213 registered bidders helping to clear 384 lots.

Of the offering, the Shine family sold more than 250 of the lots, with the remaining sold by the Harley Family Trust.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock agent Brenton Tynan said it was a great day.

"It went very well, the Shines have been clients of mine for 25 years and the Harley family has been my client for 27 years, so it was good to see such strong support for the sale," Mr Tynan said.

Vendor Nathan Harley (left), Harley Transport, Trevor Bock, Boyup Brook, Dustan Corker, Boyup Brook and Michael Campbell, Yornup, caught up at the sale.

Topping the sale after some strong bidding competition was a 2012 John Deere 8360 RT tractor (5741 hours), selling for $148,000 to a Perth buyer.

The next best price of $66,000 was paid by a purchaser from Pinjarra for a 2007 John Deere 6520 front end loader (3660 hrs).

Continuing the high prices for the big-ticket items was a 1980 John Deere 850 bulldozer with rippers and tree arm, which sold for $63,000 to a Perth buyer.

A high of $24,000 was paid by a Perth buyer for a 2021 Polaris General 1000cc Fox Suspension with only 29 hours on the clock (220km).

The John Deere 850 bulldozer that sold for $63,000.

Other notable sales included $32,000 for a tri-axle tipping trailer which went to a buyer from Vasse, while $13,500 was paid for a tri-axle flat-top trailer and a tri-axle three-deck stock trailer sold at $6000 to a purchaser at West River.

Bidders fought it out for a 2019 TPW wool press with the winning bidder paying $19,000.

A Forward 846 24 run combine sold to a high of $12,000 and a Marshall Multi-spreader sold for $7500 to a Bridgetown buyer, while a Pottinger 2019 Novadisc 265 slasher/ mower sold for $6800 to a Boyup Brook buyer.

There were three utes for sale with a licensed LandCruiser earning a top bid of $5900 selling to an Albany buyer, while another LandCruiser ute sold for $900 also going to Albany and an FJ70 SWB LandCruiser sold for $2600 and went to Rocky Gully.

Locals David Graham (left), Collie and Peter Piavanini, Collie, having a look around at the clearing sale last week

An auger made $4700 going to a buyer from Benjinup, while a Chamberlain 300 scarifier sold for $4000.

An Acco Truck sold for $5000 and a boomsprayer made $2800, selling to a Perth buyer.

The Shines were pleased with the day's outcome.

"The majority of the items seemed to sell and the bigger items sold to expectations," said Tammie Shine.

"Overall it was a great success."

Ryan Booth (left) and Tom Booth, Donnybrook enjoyed the day out.

Laurie Shine also said he was very happy with how it went and that " there was a very good crowd in attendance".

"We'd like to thank Westcoast Wool & Livestock and especially Brenton Tynan who has been working over the past two weeks and on the weekends to put the day together," Mr Shine said.

"They did an amazing job," Mr Shine said.

After the Shines' offering, it was straight into the Harley Family Trust's lots.

On the higher end of prices was a Cole 45 foot auger which sold for $18,000 and went to a buyer at Rocky Gully and some McDougall portable sheep yards sold for $12,000.

A Clough feed out trailer sold to a Bridgetown buyer for $8000.

Peter Reid (left), Wayde Robertson, Jonathon Coulson, Grant Robertson, all Boyup Brook inspecting some of the big ticket items before the sale.

