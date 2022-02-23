Quanden Springs Angus sale tops $19,000

DOCILITY, good natural fleshing and a good set of figures to boot, meant the demand for the Quanden Springs Angus sires was high at the stud's annual bull sale.

The stud's unwavering ethos of producing good honest bulls with exceptional temperament and structure on a 100 per cent grassfed diet meant that a 34 strong buyer registration list had no hesitation in putting their hands in the air to secure their selections.

A son of Millah Murrah Nugget N266 sparked buyer interest from the jump and after a lengthy bidding tussle, the well-fleshed sire Quanden Springs Roderick R29 was knocked down to Camelarup Grazing, Pemberton, for $19,000.

Buyer Lance Ockwell, Camelarup Grazing, said he had been buying from the Quanden stud for about four years and he was very pleased with the longevity of the bulls and how well they had been performing in his herd.

"We run a 100pc Angus herd," Mr Ockwell said.

"When we had a look through the catalogue, the Milla Murrah bloodline sparked our interest being a fresh bloodline and when we looked at the bull himself he is very well put together, with good figures to match."

Mr Ockwell will use the Quanden Springs sire over heifers in his first mating and then move him through into the main herd sire rotation.

Quanden Roderick was recorded as being 692kg and was noted in the catalogue as being a sire with good calving ease figures (+7.7 DIR), carcase weight data (+80 CWT) and sound feet EBV's (+0.6 for Claw).

Buyers continued to be happy to keep putting their hand up to secure the bull they had picked out and the top prices continued to pop up all over the catalogue.

The second top-priced bull price tag was paid by Trevelys, Tingledale, with lot nine sparking buyer interest across the stands with the Landfall Keystone sired Quanden Springs Romeo being knocked down for $16,500.

This bull was deemed an all-rounder on paper and in the flesh exhibiting the trademark Quanden docility and plentiful easy fleshing.

Romeo's EBV figures featured +22 for milk, with good growth data figures at +54, +101 and +129 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

A sale third top price of $15,500 was paid twice and the first to hit the mark was TS & FD Zambonetti, Albany, who secured Quanden Springs Rupert which was a GAR Prophecy son.

BL & SJ Nairn, Albany, also paid the $15,500 third top price figure and they took home the GAR Sure Fire sired Quanden Springs Renmark, which was a sire ranked in the top 1pc of the breed for EMA at +13.9, RBY at +3.6 and SS at +5.2.

Brian Lester, Lester Pastoral Company, Manypeaks, was also on the lookout for a quality sire and he bid up to $12,500 for another son of Milla Murrah Nugget, a bull which was in the top 2pc of the breed for docility, as well as top 5pc for BW at +1.3 and top 9pc for DIR at +8.1.

The combination of good figures and aesthetics continued to entice buyers to bid top dollar and Cunyu Partners, Hazelvale, paid $11,500 for a LD Capitalist son as well as $9000 for another sire, while RJ & GF Kratochvill, Marbellup, paid $10,000 for their first selection and $8000 for a second sire.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said it was an outstanding sale result for the Stoney family with the bulls being presented exceptionally well.

"The average and top prices were above expectation and I thought the bulls were a good blend of strong figures and shop window credentials," Mr Holly said.

"It was also impressive to see a list of 34 buyers to cover 29 offered bulls which was 12 buyers more than last year."

"Congratulations to the Stoney family."

