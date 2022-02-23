Plea to build cyclone-proof structures

FOLLOWING the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja last year, there have been calls for higher standards of buildings to be constructed in the Mid West as part of the recovery process.

The Nationals WA MP for Moore, Shane Love said as the communities affected by the disaster dealt with the challenge of rebuilding and repairing their own houses and businesses, the issue of safety also needed to be addressed in case another natural disaster hit the region.

"One of the problems we faced with Seroja in the whole north Midlands area, up to as far as Kalbarri, is people being asked to evacuate to Dongara because they had the only building that was capable of withstanding a cyclone in the district," Mr Love said.

"If you have people as far afield as Kalbarri and Morawa being told to go to Dongara - you know there hasn't been a lot of investment in quality buildings to withstand that type of event, which we are told will become more frequent in the future, so that is a significant concern that needs to be addressed."

As a result of the devastating cyclone Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said some Mid West local governments were considering repairing, rebuilding or constructing new buildings to a cyclonic wind classification.

However while local governments, in consultation with the Department of Communities and responding agencies, are required to identify suitable municipal buildings to be established as an evacuation centre for State agencies to co-ordinate welfare, the State government said there were no current requirements for municipal buildings in the Mid West to be built to a cyclonic wind classification.

"Through the Cyclone Seroja State Recovery operations, building representatives from the Master Builders' Association and Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety are supporting cyclone-impacted community members with rebuild information and advice through regional tours," Mr Dawson said.

"Through the Cyclone Seroja State Recovery operations, The Construction Training Fund has introduced a Disaster Recovery Grant to support communities affected by Cyclone Seroja.

"The two-year $3.5 million program has been designed to catalyse the rebuild efforts by recognising the cost of doing business in regional locations, attracting and skilling a local workforce for now and the future, and providing the support for the community to get back on its feet sooner, improving long-term prosperity."

In July last year the Commonwealth and State governments announced the Recovery and Resilience Grants Program for impacted Mid West homeowners as part of the $104.5m recovery package, funded through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

As part of the package, resilience grants up to $20,000, are being offered to enable insured residents to "build back better" and improve the resilience of their property against the potential of future cyclone activity by undertaking upgrades to meet the cyclonic wind classification.

However, yet another challenge in the rebuild process has been the communities affected being unable to access the builders and tradespeople required to complete the work in the first instance.

Shire of Northampton chief executive Garry Keeffe told Farm Weekly last month that the Shire had not been excluded from the difficulties being faced by locals in securing the builders and tradespeople needed.

"We just can't find the builders to help us with the work," Mr Keeffe said.

"In more recent weeks I've seen a bit more building activity going on, but there have also been a lot of sites where nothing has happened.

"The council has to replace two ablutions, a hall and all sorts of things, but there have been some locals that I'm aware of that have just demolished their damaged houses and left town."

