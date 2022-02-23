Gap year aims to develop future talent

TAKING a proactive approach to develop the future pipeline of talent for the agricultural workforce is the aim of a new gap year program from the National Farmers' Federation (NFF).

Designed for those aged 18-25, AgCAREERSTART aims to match young Australians with onfarm jobs for 10-12 months.

The two-year pilot program, funded by the Federal government, is hoping to help fill the agricultural labour shortage in the long-term by supporting the next generation of farmers and growing a resilient and skilled workforce.

NFF project manager Kayla Evans said as an industry, agriculture needed to move away from the reliance on seasonal labour and instead develop young talent from within our own backyard.

"It's a great opportunity for someone who has never had experience in ag and never thought they would, but at the same time we're keen to place people with a bit more experience who are looking to expand their network and forge their career in the industry," Ms Evans said.

"The benefit for the farmers is altruistic first and foremost and while it is resource intensive, it's very much worthwhile to get involved in building the overall capacity of the industry."

A variety of farms from all over the country have signed up to be a part of the first year of the program.

That includes cattle stations in the Kimberley, dairy farms in Tasmania, sheep and wool producers in New South Wales and even a camel milk dairy on the Sunshine Coast.

For Bruce Rock farmers Tanya and Dean Butler, after having a full-time staff member finish with them at the end of last year, they saw AgCAREERSTART as the perfect opportunity to give a young person a go.

With a 16-year-old son of their own, Ms Butler said they knew what sponges young people could be and how enthusiastic they could be.

"There is a huge labour shortage in WA and the country, so if we can upskill young people and entice them into a career in agriculture, that's a great opportunity for the whole industry," Ms Butler said.

"In the past we have given backpackers a chance and that can be a mixed bag, plus we've had staff that have wanted to do things their way and they're very stuck in that.

"We figured having a young person we could teach them and mould them, so as long as they're willing to give it a go, that's all we can ask."

Around the country, various State farming organisations have jumped onboard to support their farmers in giving young people a go.

However, in WA that won't be the case with WAFarmers opting to not join the program.

WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington said they looked at the project and concluded the time and effort mentoring students was not in the best interests of their members.

"What the industry needs is more seasonal skilled workers with heavy machinery experience and most of those will need to be imported from overseas which is why the new Ag Visa is so important," Mr Whittington said.

"A 17 or 18-year-old with no truck drivers licence is not much use to broadacre farming and with the new industrial manslaughter laws in WA the duty of care for unskilled persons has left many farmers along with WAFarmers reluctant to take on the responsibility of trainees."

While WAFarmers may not be involved in the program, that doesn't mean WA producers and young people haven't jumped at the opportunity with open arms.

Ms Butler said she was excited to be able to impart her knowledge of farming and how to care for the land onto the next generation of farmers.

"For those that chose agriculture - whether that be onfarm, as an agronomist, a stock agent or some other part of the industry - they're on the land and they're seeing a product go from beginning all the way to market," she said.

"Being a part of the supply chain is really important, seeing that full cycle is a really exciting part of agriculture and being able to give young people a better understanding of that can only be a good thing."

For the young people who join the program it's a foot in the door with NFF providing a dedicated training and careers officer whose role it will be to help transition the participants into the industry at the end of their placement.

"The beauty of the program is that as a candidate you can set your intentions for where you would like to go and what industry you would like to get experience in," Ms Evans said.

"The participants will receive a full online safety induction before they even step foot on the farm and then spend a few weeks going through training with their farmer once they arrive.

"After that, what they get up to will depend on the industry and location they end up in."

Applications for the 2022 cohort have closed, however NFF has encouraged anyone who wants to be part of the program next year to sign up in advance to be kept updated.

