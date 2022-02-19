Lifestyle option is perfect for horses

Price: $915,000

Location: Capel

Area: 14.5ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Scott Summers 0457 777 753

THIS excellent rural property is available for sale in the Capel River area.

Whether it is utilised for horses, with the Capel equestrian centre just down the road, or for a few head of cattle or just the perfect lifestyle property - the possibilities are endless.

It offers a beautiful, rammed-earth, three-bedroom and two-bathroom homestead with a wrap-around verandah, which gives the home a classic rural feeling.

The home offers the best in large, open-plan living.

It comprises about 14.5 hectares, which is fenced into eight paddocks and is about seven kilometres from the Capel township.

Infrastructure includes an 18 metre x 8m, powered general purpose shed, plus two small sheds.

This fantastic property will not last - so be quick or miss out.