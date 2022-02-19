Ultimate lifestyle property at Denmark

Price: From $1.495m

Location: Shadforth

Area: 19ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Dennis Davis 0428 481 940

YOUR ultimate lifestyle property on the South Coast awaits, sitting on the elevated slopes of Mount Shadforth, only a 10 minute drive from Denmark.

Quite unlike any other, this 19 hectare property embraces the feelings of peace and tranquillity, with valley views over its own forest and water views to Wilson Inlet.

The driveway is a maze of changing colour, textures, size and formation of the natural bush surrounds.

The property has many granite stone retaining walls and lots of space for the mature plants and flowers in the gardens.

KarriView offers a main home featuring master craftsman quality throughout.

The use of natural timbers in this bespoke design is stunning.

From polished Tasmanian oak floorboards, to classic jarrah handmade bench tops and cupboards, to hand carved balustrading and built-in bookcases, the quality and presentation is a delight.

An oversized hand-carved solid jarrah door welcomes you.

A stone, wood burning fireplace is a feature of the main living area and will draw you in like a magnet to enjoy those winter nights.

A free-standing studio, nestled in the garden is an idyllic location for guests, or would offer a peaceful sanctuary.

Recent renovations have seen the enclosing of a verandah on the eastern side of the home that is being used as a family gym and office.

It could be a guest bedroom, home office or additional sleeping accommodation.

A second room downstairs on the main level is being used as an office however it is spacious enough for a second bedroom.

The spacious master bedroom has an ensuite with a cast iron bathtub, vaulted pine ceilings and a huge picture window taking in valley views that can never be developed.

A mature orchard with many varieties of fruit and nut trees is alongside the driveway.

The orchard features every variety of fruit tree, including apples, pears, plums, limes, oranges and grapefruit, plus nut trees.

In a corner are some raised vegetable beds and a well-fenced chicken run and shelter.

There is also a fully reticulated smaller veggie area close to the house with raised beds and room to expand.

Two established greenhouses previously used for vegetables and orchids could easily be reticulated from the second dam.

Previous owners created many pathways through the forest which offer a magical walk through the karri and sheoak trees.

There are many private sitting areas in which to take in the views, or to just relax and absorb the pure air and peace and quiet.

This property will surprise you at every turn - from walking along a beautiful pathway and finding an outdoor bath and shower screened by black bamboo, to a multi-tiered water feature and the soothing sounds of running water.

A large dam, with an updated and simple network of irrigation lines, provides an abundance of water around the property, reticulating the gardens surrounding the house.

Several outbuildings provide plenty of storage and garaging.

Discreetly set aside from the main home, one of these sheds could be easily set up as a great yoga room or full workshed at the rear, while the front portion could be a flexible utility area for a favourite pass time or hobby.

In recent times the owners have undertaken upgrades including new internet upgrades and cabling throughout the home, a 110,000 litre rainwater tank (with an additional 30,000L tank in the orchard), upgraded electrical and lighting and a new ultraviolet whole home water filtering system.

In the kitchen, new Bosch kitchen appliances have been installed, plus there is a new instant hot water system, laundry area with new washer and dryer, family bathroom and revamped irrigation system to water the property.