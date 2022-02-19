Enjoy rare earth and small orange orchard

Price: EOI

Location: Bindoon

Area: 40.28ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626

THIS prime land is totally special to the area as it offers unsurpassed quality loam soils and abundant water.

Attributes include two titles on 40.28 hectares, a 77,375 kilolitre water licence and multiple bores, dam and soaks.

It is zoned agricultural resource.

The property offers a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home and two pump sheds.

The small orchard has 1300 orange trees.

The Brockman River meanders through lake Needoonga at the rear of the property, adding to the ambience.

The property is carrying 150 sheep and about 15ha is croppable

This is versatility at it's best.