Peace, quiet and historic charm

Price: Auction at 1pm on Friday, March 25 at the Kojonup Bowling Club

Location: Muradup

Area: 4685m2

Agent: Ray White Rural Albany Kojonup

Contact: John Hetherington 0429 311 140

SET in the quiet town of Muradup and on just under two acres of land, this property allows you to enjoy plenty of peace and quiet.

The four-room cottage was built in about 1910 for the Muradup postmaster.

Having been extensively renovated in early 2005 it was transformed into a family home with many historical features.

The timber flooring throughout and high ceilings accentuate its country warmth.

It offers a welcoming kitchen, which was refurbished last year, and a dining room that extends into the lounge room.

A large tile fire heats throughout.

At the end of the dining room is an oversized sliding door that leads out onto the decked verandah, which extends the width of the home, or out to the 20 metre carport.

A central passage accesses two original bedrooms with one on each side of the front entry.

Surrounding the front door is the original rose-coloured stained glass, which looks sensational, especially at sunset.

All of these areas have original polished floorboards.

Both rooms have period original pressed tin ceilings and ceiling fans.

One room includes the original jarrah fireplace.

All rooms have generously-sized windows which provide natural light into the whole home.

The luxurious walk-in shower is a modern feature.

The bathroom also has a wall hung vanity and full-sized shaving cabinet.

It is semi ensuite to the master bedroom and maximises access to both toilets.

Full access to the property allows you to drive to the sea container or original timber shed.

The property is surrounded in mature trees and native plants, with room for a vegetable patch and chickens.

Scheme water and power are connected.

The property is on a sealed road within the Muradup townsite and a 10-minute drive from the larger town of Kojonup.

It is a short stroll from the Balgarup River and historic sites.

The property has a 23,000 litre and 25,000L poly rain-water tank.

A real feature of this home is the large decked verandah area that allows you to take in the views.

If you are looking for your own piece of land with tranquillity, then look no further.