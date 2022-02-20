Ideal broadacre cropping at Newdegate

Price: POA

Location: Varley

Area: 3565ha

Agent: Ray White Rural Albany Kojonup

Contact: Kate Jefferies 0437 204 025

This ideal broadacre cropping property is 58 kilometres from Newdegate and 64km from Hyden.

It presents a fantastic investment or farming opportunity to secure a standalone farming property well-suited to a broadacre cropping operation.

The property has been predominantly run as a cropping property over the years and with its easy-working, medium soils and large open paddocks, it is ideally suited to this.

The 3565 hectare property consists of three adjoining titles with the smallest of the titles currently leased.

Topography is gently undulating across the landscape.

Soil types consist of red and brown loams, grey sandy duplex, yellow loamy sandplain and duplex sandy gravels.

The majority of internal fences have been removed to allow for efficient straight run cropping.

The property has a sound fertiliser application history and has had lime applied in the past.

The property has several key dams with the one at the homestead being fed by run-off from a large granite outcrop.

There is a solar pump which pumps water to tanks at the shed which can be settled and used for spraying operations.

There is enough infrastructure on the property to allow for it to be run as a standalone unit, providing the opportunity to invest in a traditionally tightly-held area.

Infrastructure features a four-bedroom, one-bathroom brick and iron home with large outdoor entertaining area, renovated kitchen, modern bathroom and large lounge area.

There is also a three-bedroom demountable set in the bush within walking distance of the main house, providing ideal accommodation for workers.

The property has a large, five-bay machinery shed with workshop at one end.

A 250,000 litre steel rainwater tank is attached to the shed.

Other infrastructure includes two fertiliser sheds, silos, Flexi-N tanks, diesel tank and water infrastructure.

The property will be sold by private treaty and price is available upon application.