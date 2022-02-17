Towns grateful for support after fires

CORRIGIN has received a phenomenal amount of support from people all over the State after a devastating bushfire ripped through the region almost two weeks ago.

Shire of Corrigin president Des Hickey said the community had been humbled by the many offers of help received from people and organisations, far and wide.

"We have Farmers Across Borders coming up from Esperance to do a hay run on Sunday, we've had people help us with sheep on agistment as well as the difficult job of euthanising livestock, and then there are those that have just come to town to help us with the general mop up," Mr Hickey said.

"It's fortunate, as the recovery period is going to take a lot longer than any of us initially envisaged, so it will take many hands."

To help lift the community's spirits, a family friendly show will be held in Corrigin on Friday night which will feature the 'Katherine Outback Experience Show' with horses and dogs as well as live music by Tom Curtain.

Mr Hickey said in a generous gesture, the event had been sponsored so that community members could attend at no cost.

"It's been a bit of a blur since the fire but now it's just about the community regrouping and lifting each other up again," Mr Hickey said.

Commenting on the impact of the Denmark fire on the local community, Shire of Denmark chief executive David Schober issued similar sentiments to Mr Hickey, saying the recovery process would be a marathon, not a sprint.

"On behalf of the Shire of Denmark and our entire community, I want to acknowledge the incredible work done by our volunteers, emergency services, Denmark police and all other agencies over the past few days," Mr Schober said.

"Our community is deeply grateful to all involved in this massive firefighting effort and I know we will continue to feel that gratitude in the weeks and months ahead.

"As we move into the recovery phase, the Shire of Denmark will work closely with community members who have been impacted and will continue to reach out with support in whatever way we can.

"We encourage all who have been impacted to contact us so we can link community members to the appropriate services which can assist in the recovery effort going forward."