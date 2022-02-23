CBH directors to get a pay rise

AS a collective, CBH Group directors are set to earn more than $130,000 extra this year after a request for a pay rise was passed as an ordinary resolution at the co-operative's Annual General Meeting last Friday.

Next year, that will increase to an additional $268,000, to be divided between the directors in such a manner as they determine, on top of what they earned in 2021.

The last increase in directors' fees was approved by members at the 2018 AGM, however in 2020 one was requested and categorically denied by shareholders as it came off the back of the co-operative's record loss in 2019.

The denial in 2020 marked the first-time in CBH history a request for a pay rise had been rejected by growers.

This time around, according to the Notice of Annual General Meeting, the proposed change in aggregated directors' fees was at the lower end of the range of directors' fees recommended by Gaines Advisory, External Remuneration Consultant.

"(It) is proposed to be implemented in two stages with the full increase, to the lowest end of the range recommended by the External Remuneration Consultant, not taking effect until 2023," the notice said.

With the resolution passed, it brings the maximum remuneration for the directors of the co-operative to $1,499,420 per annum with effect from last Friday and $1,633,545 pa with effect from the date of next year's AGM.

That second amount to take effect from next year is less than what was requested in 2020.

CBH chairman Simon Stead said the co-operative sought to ensure director remuneration was in line with market rates so it could attract and retain the highest calibre directors to the board.

"On this basis it is policy that directors' remuneration is reviewed every two years by an independent third-party remuneration consultant," Mr Stead said.

"The increase this year follows our recent independent external review which found that CBH's board fees have fallen behind many comparator companies and recommended a range for total directors' remuneration.

"The board sought member approval for an increase at the low end of the range provided by the consultant, over two stages to 2023.

"The directors' fee cap is at the lower end of the range applying to organisations comparable to CBH based on size, industry, revenue, growth and number of directors."

