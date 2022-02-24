Hey hey, hay arrives in the Wheatbelt

IT was a breathtaking sight as donated feed from Farmers Across Borders and hay from WA rolled into Corrigin last Saturday for fire-affected farmers.

Thirteen trucks left Esperance early in the morning, with another one being picked up in Kondinin and a further three met the convoy at the Ainsworth bin.

The 17 trucks carted more than 1200 bales, 25 tonnes of oats and 25t of lupins.

The convoy went from Esperance, via Ravensthorpe, Lake King, Hyden, Kondinin before arriving in Corrigin.

"In Corrigin the people were out to greet us, and at Kondinin the emergency services lined up with sirens and lights flashing," said Farmers Across Borders president Sam Starcevich.

Generosity was a key theme as the convoy rolled through with the Lucky Roe Snack Bar serving more than 30 volunteers breakfast, the Wave Rock Bush Bakehouse donating lunch, Corrigin Hotel providing a place to rest and shower, while the Corrigin Roadhouse put on a stellar breakfast and the Corrigin Community packed a wonderful lunch for the drive home.

"It was just a great response from everyone involved," Ms Starcevich said.

"We know we're not going to solve anybody's issues but we can help out, and I think it is just that camaraderie and that spirit of sticking together through tough times."

With livestock currently under the watchful eye of vets in feedlots, or agisted, farmers can now start to bring sheep home, knowing they have feed for them.

More than 30 staff involved in the the convoy from Esperance to Corrigin. Photo by Farmers Across Borders/The Wandering Stone.

On Tuesday Rio Tinto's 2000 bales arrived in Denmark and Bridgetown, as well as donations from Wickepin and Narembeen.

"There have been bales donated around the Denmark area so I've got another guy over there with a smaller truck picking up all those little ones, along with some from Manjimup and Jerramungup and Gardiner that I'm trying to organise freight for as well," she said.

"We've still got feed here (Esperance) which we said to the guys, if anybody needs any more us let us know.

"The donations that we've had has been overwhelming, it's taken the pressure of us so that we can deliver more feed."

Since Farm Weekly last reported on the donations received so far, Hutton & Northey Sales and CBH have also donated.

"Kids have been giving their $10 or $20 donations from their pocket money," Ms Starcevich said.

"The positive response from the public has been fantastic, so very, very happy with the results."

