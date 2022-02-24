$20,000 reasons for Willandra to celebrate

THE Willandra Simmental and Red Angus stud's 34th annual on-property sale at Williams last week delivered a memorable result to heighten 50th anniversary celebrations of the Cowcher family breeding Simmental cattle.

Elevated buying competition from start to finish saw values race to new record highs and along with a complete clearance of their bull catalogue, sealed an outstanding result for Simmental foundation members, the Cowchers who were overwhelmed with the level of support at the sale.

It was an outstanding catalogue of 59 rising two-year-old Simmental and Red Angus bulls that continues to improve in evenness and performance consistency and sparking plenty of favourable comments before and following the sale.

Seating in the sale complex was at a premium with a big crowd in attendance, including a strong register of 52 return and new prospective buyers from throughout the State including locally, South West, Peel, eastern Wheatbelt, Geraldton and Esperance joining a swag of interstate interest logging into the sale on AuctionsPlus.

The Willandra sale has gone from strength-to-strength in recent years and this year was no exception with producers demonstrating their readiness to bid up to secure their bulls of choice.

This saw significant improvements across all sale indicators and rewarded the Cowchers for their committed and professional approach to their breeding and customer service.

Once the 67th and final lot had passed through the ring, the Nutrien Livestock selling team led by auctioneer Michael Altus had sold all 59 bulls for an impressive overall average of $10,068.

This represented a significant $2794 shift in average skyward from last year's sale where 53 of 58 Simmental and Red Angus bulls (91 per cent) sold at auction for an overall average of $7274.

The team of 40 Simmental bulls sold to a new sale record top price of $20,000 and took average honours at $10,150, which was up $2844 on last year's average of $7306 from 36 of 39 bulls (92pc) that sold under the hammer.

The Red Angus weren't far off the pace with 19 bulls averaging $9895, a jump of $2689 from last year where 17 of 19 bulls (89pc) sold at auction to average $7206.

The second annual offering of Simmental heifers again attracted strong interest with six of eight heifers finding new homes to average $6917, up $1717 on the maiden offering last year that saw five of six heifers sold at auction for a $5200 average.

Nutrien Livestock WA manager Leon Giglia praised the Cowchers for their foresight to go into the Simmental breed 50 years ago and stick with them.

"They are astute cattle people and with that comes the integrity of the Cowcher family and the Willandra herd," Mr Giglia said.

He acknowledged the 34th Willandra sale is Australia's longest running Simmental onfarm bull sale and WA's longest consecutive running onfarm bull sale and appreciated Nutrien Livestock's (Wesfarmers/Landmark) involvement in every sale.

Simmental

The Naracoopa stud, Denmark, paid the $8500 equal top price for two of three Simmental heifers in the second year Willandra stud has offered heifers at its annual sale. With the three heifers purchased by the Naracoopa stud were buyers Janice and Kevin Hard, Naracoopa stud, Nutrien Livestock WA livestock manager Leon Giglia and Willandra stud co-principal Charles Cowcher.

The sale jumped off to a flyer with the new $20,000 sale record price paid for team leader Willandra Rawhide knocked down to fellow Simmental foundation members John and Nicole Hopkins, Wormbete Simmentals, Illabo, New South Wales, operating on AuctionsPlus.

Rawhide was a polled mid-June 2020 drop son of Willandra Lee Marvin and a Willandra Xian daughter Mystic F34 and matched its powerful soft conformation with outstanding growth, carcase and index values.

The 852 kilogram bull ranks in the top breed's top 1pc for all weight intervals, carcase weight (CWT), domestic (DMI), export maternal (EMI) and northern terminal (NTI), while ranking in the breed's top 1-5pc for vealer terminal index (VTI).

It's the first Willandra sire purchased by the Hopkins family who are also celebrating 50 years of breeding Simmental cattle this year.

Mr Hopkins said Rawhide was the complete package sire they were after.

"We have been watching the stud closely waiting for the right sire to come along," he said.

"We were looking for a polled bull that is phenotypically right but packed with growth figures with actual collected data not generated data which appealed to us from the Cowchers.

"He is a total outcross for us and is out of a very sound matriarch by Xian who has been a terrific bull for Willandra.

"He has sire carriage, is filled from front to back and its explosive 200, 400 and 600-day weights were really appealing.

"It's been great we have been able to purchase from the Cowchers in both our 50th year of breeding Simmentals which adds a bit of fun to it."

The $16,000 second top-priced Simmental bull was paid by Sam Weightman, Topweight Simmental stud, Forest Grove, for Willandra Rimfire R133 penned in lot eight.

With the $16,000 second top-priced Simmental bull Willandra Rimfire (P) (by Woonallee Jericho) were Willandra stud co-principal Peter Cowcher (second left) and his daughter Sophia, buyer Sam Weightman, Topweight Simmental stud, Forest Grove and Lewis Payne, Nutrien, Livestock Williams.

Rimfire was a polled mid-June 2020 born son of Woonallee Jericho and homebred cow Olive G119 ranking in the top 10pc for milk, while for an average birthweight bull, recorded strong growth and carcase figures ranking in the top 15 to 30pc for all weight intervals, top 10pc retail beef yield (RBY), top 15pc carcase weight (CWT) and well above average indexes.

Mr Weightman said their new sire provided a reasonably strong outcross bloodline to the Topweight herd.

"We have been working on bringing the frame size of our herd down a bit and he is a super moderate framed bull," he said.

"He has a low actual birthweight of 45kg which is the average birthweight of our herd so he shouldn't be a problem with calving.

"He is a strong red coated bull with good pigment and polled."

Mr Weightman later paid $12,000 for a Red Angus bull by Willandra Louis to use commercially over Simmental cows.

He said cows joined to two Red Angus bulls purchased privately last year are calving now with encouraging results.

"The calves look good, they are calving and marking well and we have dropped four to five kilograms off the calves birthweight," Mr Weightman said.

"The Cowchers use the same cross commercially so it wasn't a risk, with a Red Angus over a Euro cow you're unlikely to have a problem."

Hyde Park Grazing, Manjimup, raised their sights to pay the sale's equal next highest price of $14,000 for their Simmental selection, Willandra Ricardo.

The polled late June 2020 born son of Topweight Ned Kelly and a Topweight Jack Arta daughter Mystic N122 was a high indexing bull with all four index categories ranking in the top 1-10pc along with top 10-15pc growth, top 10pc milk, top 15pc CWT and top 25pc RBY.

Gordon Atwell, Welldon Beef, Williams, has been an avid supporter of the Willandra brand for more than two decades and consistently secures a big team of replacement bulls at the sale to replenish his sire battery to cover his substantial commercial Angus breeding herd.

This year again went to script with Mr Atwell building a team of 12 Simmental bulls costing between $6000 and $10,500 at a healthy average of $9167.

His top price was paid twice for mid to late April 2020 born bulls, first a 888kg son of Willandra Nepal and next for a Willandra Neddy son weighing 847kg.

The next highest price of $12,000 for Simmental bulls was paid on two occasions.

A Victorian buyer on AuctionsPlus was the next largest volume buyer with three bulls and two Simmental heifers with their $12,000 bid going to a 814kg low birthweight (top 15pc) strong indexing (top 10-25pc) Topweight Ned Kelly son that also ranked in the top 1pc for milk, while they also paid $11,500 for a 831kg Nepal son.

Narrogin producers RA & A Maiolo & Sons also bid $12,000 for a very high indexing polled Ned Kelly son, with the late May 2020-born 816kg bull ranking in the top 1-5pc for all indexes along with top 15-20pc weights, CWT and RBY for a below average birthweight bull (top 35pc).

Other multiple buyers of Simmental bulls were the James family, Terrica Valley, Hyden, with two costing to $11,000 and later added two Red Angus bulls paying to $7000, Graeme Alexander, Elders Williams, filled a South West order of two bulls paying to $10,000 as did return buyers Deeside Muirs, Manjimup, paying the same values for their two selections.

Red Angus

With the $14,000 top-priced Red Angus bull Willandra Roland (by Willandra Memphis M14) at the Willandra sale were Willandra stud co-principal Peter Cowcher (left), Williams, top-priced bull sponsor Jarvis Polglaze, Zoetis Australia and Nutrien Livestock, Williams agent Ben Kealy who purchased the bull for a local grazier.

The line-up of Red Angus bulls gathered momentum as the sale wore on with Nutrien Livestock Williams agent Ben Kealy paying top dollar for two consecutive bulls at $11,000 and the breed's $14,000 top price for Willandra Roland with both going to a local grazier.

Penned deep into the catalogue in lot 59, Roland was a mid-May 2020 born son of homebred parents Memphis M14 and Red Beth J95.

It is a low birthweight (top 5-10pc) with an even spread of above average figures including top 5-10pc eye muscle area (EMA) and vealer index, top 15pc CWT and top 20pc supermarket index (SI).

Mr Kealy's previous purchase was for a high index 748kg Jutland Nino son.

He said the bulls had strong percentiles and are good types to breed replacement females.

"Low to average birthweights, easy calving, true to type bulls, soft and long with great temperaments and good growth percentiles," Mr Kealy said.

The Wyndarra Red Angus stud, Perup, paid the next highest value of $13,500 for their new stud sire Willandra Richtoffen, the second Red Angus bull offered.

Richtoffen was another low birthweight (top 20-25pc) Nino son from the Red Beth family born mid-April 2020 and recorded above average performance across all traits with positive fats including top 15pc milk and SI and top 25pc EMA.

The next highest price of $12,500 was paid by three buyers.

First to pay was Mogumber producers Ballee Pty Ltd for team leader Randal, an 804kg late March 2020 born son of Willandra Nifty with extremely strong growth and carcase traits in the top 10-25pc.

Consistent top-end buyers Preston Downs, Esperance, first paid $10,000 for a Nino son then raised their sights several lots later paying $12,500 for another Nino son Roberto, a 770kg mid-April born lower birthweight bull (top 25pc) also with above average traits and indexes in the top 25-25pc.

Nino again featured in the top prices with Sean Gillespie, Westcoast Wool & Livestock, Albany, securing one of his sons Willandra Renegade for $12,500 for a southern client.

The early April 2020 born 806kg bull was out of a Red Bieber Steakhouse daughter also recorded extremely consistent well above average growth and carcase traits and indexes with positive fats.

Nutrien Livestock Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper paid $12,000 for a Nifty son on behalf of a local client, and DD & EM Hutton, Witchcliffe, was the other multiple bull buyer with two Red Angus bulls costing to $8500.

Simmental heifers

Kevin and Janice Hard, Naracoopa Simmental stud, Denmark, led the way on the Simmental heifers, paying the $8500 top price twice for two 455kg heifers from the Evita cow family on their way to collecting three heifers.

Their first top bid went to Willandra Evita S74 a polled 455kg mid-May 2021 drop heifer by Willandra Lee Marvin which displayed strong growth top 1-10pc, top 10pc CWT and top 5-20pc for all indexes.

Their other top value was paid for the next heifer offered Willandra Evita S19, a polled lower birthweight (top 25pc) mid-April 2020 born daughter of Ned Kelly with above average figures and high indexes top 5-10pc for all categories.

The Hards rounded out their purchases with a $7000 bid on a horned heifer by Willandra Matador.

Mr Hard said they were a good line of heifers with very little wrong with any of them.

He said they have purchased Willandra bulls in the past and the heifers offered either an outcross bloodline or a reintroduction of a line they have successfully used before.

"We wanted some different bloodlines and know the breeding," he said.

"Beautifully soft deep-bodied heifers and we think we got the pick of them."



Last year's top priced heifer buyer Paul Tuckey, Mubarn Simmental stud, Pinjarra, returned to pay $7500 for Willandra Heidi S29, a polled 435kg late April 2021 drop heifer by one of his own bred bulls Mubarn Nelson and out of a Woonallee Jericho daughter with positive fats, top 1pc ranking for milk, top 15pc RBY and top 20pc CWT and NTI.

