Carenda Angus sire sells to $14,500 top

FOUR years in and the Kitchen family has continued to gain momentum with increased buyer interest pushing prices to a top of $14,500 at its annual on-property Carenda stud Angus bull sale at Katanning last week.

The warm summer weather continued but luckily for both buyers and onlookers, the sale was conducted in the shade of a shed.

The Helmsman auction style was again opted for by the Kitchen family with the Elders team hosting the sale.

All of the bulls were simultaneously up for sale with bidders having 30 minutes to get their bids in before dropping to a minute timer until everyone had secured the bulls they were after.

The benefit of the format is that it allows bidders to re-assess the lots during the sale before placing a bid.

The minute timer was extended several times with bidders trying to ensure they bought the right bull until eventually there were no more bids and the sale ended.

In addition, the sale was sequentially interfaced with AuctionsPlus with one bull selling via the platform to Alcoa Farmlands.

Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer operated on behalf of Alcoa Farmlands on AuctionsPlus and successfully bid $8500 for the lot 17 bull Carenda Recharge R37.

The AuctionsPlus breakdown showed there were 17 online registrations with three active bidders who bid across seven to eight lots.

A registry of 25 bidders cleared 32 of 33 bulls to average $7313.

Figures improved across the board with clearance numbers up from the stud's 2021 sale when 19 out of 27 bulls sold averaging $6842.

This year's top price bull selling at $14,500 drew plenty of interest to well and truly exceed last year's sale top of $13,250.

Barry (left) and Robert Coates, Pinjarra, inspecting the bulls before the sale at Katanning.

The 806kg bull Carenda Royce R41 was sired by USA17991528 Bruns Blaster and had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +5.4 birthweight (BWT), +58, +101, +132 for 200,400 and 600-day growth along with carcase traits of +76 carcase weight (CWT), +6.5 eye muscle area (EMA) and +1.3 intramuscular fat.

Top-price returning buyer Mat Fairbrass, Bowie Beef farm manager, Bridgetown, said he was looking for a moderate framed bull that was thick, had a quiet temperament and good feet.

Mr Fairbrass said Bowie Beef mated just over 1000 Angus breeders.

The second top-priced bull Carenda Ralph R5 sold for $11,000 to J & M Damiani, Dardanup.

It weighed 752kg and was sired by SMPK22 Pathfinder Komplete K22, with EBVs of +1.4 BWT, +48, +85,+107 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth, +63 CWT, +5.9 EMA and +1.7 IMF.

The high values continued with two bulls making a high of $10,500.

The first bull Carenda Riot R1 was purchased by Bancell Falls, Pinjarra, and was sired by SMPM778 Pathfinder Magnum M778.

It weighed 842kg and had EBVs of +4.5 BWT, +52, +94, +126 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth with +67 CWT, +8.5 EMA and +2.0 IMF.

Bancell Falls went on to secure another bull Carenda Rex R65 for $8000.

There was a strong turnout at the Carenda bull sale.

The second bull to make $10,500 was Carenda Raptor R48 sired by USA 18467508 Musgrave 316 Stunner, purchased by G & S Bately & Son, Busselton.

It had figures of +3.6 BWT, +55, +102, +126 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth, along with carcase figures of +79 CWT, +9.8 EMA and +1.1 IMF.

Other notable sales included a bull Carenda Rudolph R29 weighing 718kg, which sold for $10,000 to GT & F Couper, Mt Barker.

It had figures of +28 BWT, +49, +87, +111 for 200,400 and 600 day growth, +67 CWT, +6.5 EMA and +2.1 IMF.

The Coupers also secured another bull Carenda Rusty R35 for $6500.

Another bull Carenda Remington R70 also sold for $10,000 to RP Bellairs, Yarloop.

It weighed 708kg and had EBVs of +4.3 BWT, +42, +80, +106 for 200, 400 and 600 day growth with +51 CWT, +6.7 EMA and +1.2 IMF.

Several operations managed to secure two bulls each including Capercup Grazing Company, Woogenellup, which paid $5000 for Carenda Romeo R46 and $8500 for Carenda Ransom R8.

MG Edwards & Co, Gingin paid $5000 for Carenda Radar R88 and $5500 for Carenda Ranger R28, while Bogoias Farms, Manjimup, paid $5000 for Carenda Ruger R77 and $7500 for Carenda Ridgeway R40.

Deeside Muirs, Manjimup also purchased two bulls paying a top of $9000 for Carenda Ruler R57 and $8500 for Carenda Redmond R31.

Dairydale Pastoral Co, Capel, also joined the bidding and picked up two bulls Carenda Rex R36 for $6000 and Carenda Rambo R79 for $7500.

Managing to secure two bulls including Carenda Renow R38 and Carenda Rollo R72 at $5000 each was an Elders Manjimup account.

AJ Batt & Co, Boddington, was the volume buyer of the sale purchasing a total of three bulls including Carenda Rankin R22 at $5000, Carenda Rufus R17 at $6500 and Carenda Rush Hour R20 at $5000.

Elders' Russell McKay said the decision made by the Kitchen family four years ago to begin hosting their own on-property bull sales has come to fruition.

"They have gradually continued to improve the quality of the bulls each year and as a result are starting to see greater success with clearance numbers and prices," Mr McKay said.

"To offer 33 bulls and only have one passed in is a great result.

"The bulls had strong genetics and were presented extremely well on the day, after a strong season.

"The sale was well supported by Elders team members from various locations including Bunbury, Manjimup, Bridgetown, Mt Barker and Boyanup," he said.

Carenda stud principal Matt Kitchen said he was over the moon with the sale outcome.

"There was a very good attendance this year," Mr Kitchen said.

"To have just one passed in bull, especially having increased our offering from the previous year was great.

"The lot three top-priced bull was my personal pick out of the catalogue so it was good to see it sell as well as it did.

"I am very happy with the clearance and the average price."



Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.