New Dowerin boss returns to her roots

NEWLY-appointed Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days Field Day general manager Danielle Green feels her new role almost feels "fated", as she goes full circle back to the area when she grew up.

Raised in the Wheatbelt, Ms Green spent her early days at Trayning, just 50 minutes east of Dowerin.

She remembers fondly the trips back into Perth, stopping in at Goomalling for a choc-milk, and early visits to the Dowerin Field Days.

"Every Sunday was spent at the sporting club,'' Ms Green said.

"It is a really extraordinary way to grow up, that freedom, freedom that kids now don't have, we would just be out on the salt lakes with our neighbours, the Browns."

"Growing up on the farm and having that freedom, you're a little bit more courageous and more independent as you have to grow up more quickly."

This courage and freedom caused her to jump head-first into many opportunities, from moving to Europe for job opportunities, before returning to WA to work at Seven West Media and then Business News before taking up the latest position at Dowerin.

Her journey into the role was almost serendipitous, as her son's desire to do boarding school allowed her the freedom to look around and ask what she wanted to do.

"I didn't have to be in Perth necessarily, and when a friend asked what I wanted to do, I said, how fun would it be to run off and do a regional event," she said.

This wistful dream was first sparked in September before the Dowerin job opportunity popped up - and the rest is, as they say, history.

Ms Green has returned to her country roots, growing up 50 minutes from Dowerin in Trayning.

"I felt really good driving up, it felt like the right thing," Ms Green said.

"It will be nice to just have one project, I was split over different projects and events at Business News, so it's going to be really nice to sink my teeth into one thing."

Along with being able to focus on one project, Ms Green is most looking forward to the community connection that living back in the country and Dowerin Field Day offers.

"It's the community aspect that I love, as much as I loved all my time in the media, it's nice to be working on a project that's all about community," she said.

"Everything we do is going back into community, supporting our regional communities and making them vibrant places to live.

"It's nice that this event can showcase so many different aspects of the regions but then also the overarching impact it can have for agriculture conversations in general is quite important."

Ms Green is determined to raise the profile of Dowerin, and as such has spent much of her first two weeks in the position pounding the pavement in Perth CBD to try and get more funding.

She said many sponsors often exhibited but then they moved on and there wasn't a true partnership.

"I think if we were to grow it and take it to another level I would need more funding, at the moment we just rely on exhibitor revenue and ticket revenue," Ms Green said.

The passion is clear as she shares her vision for the future.

With her blue sky thinking Ms Green is optimistic in her goal to make the field days one of the biggest Australasian agriculture events, where exhibitors from around the world might come.

She also can't speak more highly of farmers and agriculture, and the farming way of her life has clearly not left her blood.

"It's our second biggest economic contributor so why are we not talking more about agriculture in the city and showcasing what our farmers do," she said.

"We should be really proud of them, it's a risky business model they have and what they have to go through, their resilience and attitude, I think more people in the city need to understand."

Ms Green will be located in the town, and is looking forward to getting her hands back "on the tools".

Understanding that the more she knows about the innovation, challenges and opportunities farmers face, the better she will be able to deliver an excellent event.

"I think the more I understand about the industry the more it will help me engage with our exhibitors," she said.

"During seeding and harvest I'd definitely like to be on the ground and be part of it all."

The focus of this year for the time being will be fine-tuning processing and ensuring a safe streamlined event that's best for the community.

"I'm really keen to understand our audience profile, we went to an online ticketing model last year for the first time and a few parameters were missed in terms of capturing data so I just want to get a bit more sophisticated," she said.

"I'd love to know where people have come from and what they want.

"So my focus this year is definitely on more engagement, talking to exhibitors and volunteers."

Traditionally Western Australia's largest field day, with more than 50 years of history, she is hoping to match, if not exceed the 18,000 to 25,000 people that traditionally walk through the gates.

"We are a species that need to connect and that's the thing with live events, it connects us and brings everyone together," Ms Green said.

"Dowerin brings the industry together, it puts us in front of our producers and our growers and the community, so it's a nice triangle of it all coming together and most people just feel good at events."



