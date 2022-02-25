Carryover grain will be a challenge

AROUND the country, farmers have been served a perfect combination of a record crop, which is tipped to spill over 60 million tonnes nationally, and extremely strong demand which has contributed to prices for some commodities hitting record highs.

While there is an opportunity to take advantage of those prices, particularly in the second half of the year, challenges exist in that the record production levels, especially in Western Australia, have led to significant carryover of grain.

On top of that, global factors also have the potential to disrupt prices, either positively or negatively, which has added another level of uncertainty.

However, according to CBH Group chief marketing officer Jason Craig and Premium Grain Handlers director John Orr - who joined a panel discussion on the market outlook for the grain industry in 2022 as part of the virtual Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Updates on Monday - both the bulk and container shipping are looking at the prospect of a positive year.

Traditionally, CBH has the capacity to ship 17-18mt of grain each year, which has been enough for the crops it has received in the past.

But with 21mt taken in by the co-operative this past harvest, Mr Craig said this was the first year he could remember where the crop has exceeded shipping capacity

"Today we estimate about 5.1mt of carryover which could be an issue if we get into 2023 with another large crop and will potentially put pressure on local prices here in WA," Mr Craig said.

"Even though it is shipping capacity, the issue is mainly around road and rail, so we need to increase those to take advantage of prices, not only for WA growers but the trade as well.

"I suspect over the coming months we'll see an increase in capacity to reduce that 5.1mt of carryover and take advantage of the fantastic prices we are seeing."

When it comes to the bulk grain market, there are a few key factors which could either support or discourage prices in the second half of the year.

The Russian-Ukraine situation continues to escalate and that has increased the volatility of pricing.

This unfortunate situation may create opportunities for Australian grain as the market tends to turn away from areas of conflict.

On top of that, Russia has an export tax and any changes to the amount, or the removal of the tax, which would change the paradigm of pricing going forward.

The impacts of COVID, particularly the Omicron variant on the supply chain have been well documented and will continue to play a part throughout the year.

"In the bulk market, some of those issues have been there early on and are now starting to dissipate with prices for ocean freight starting to come off in the past two to three months," Mr Craig said.

"Eighteen months ago, freight into Indonesia was US$10 and that quickly went out to US$40, however that's now hovering between US$25 and US$30 per tonne on bulk shipments."

The northern hemisphere crop is being closely watched, while any negative impact to global financial markets, which are currently at records, also flows to commodity prices.

Lastly, experts continue to closely monitor the relationship between Australia and China.

"Australia's largest buyer of wheat this year has been China with estimates it could take more than 5mt this year," Mr Craig said.

"Any upset with the China-Australia relationship may impact our ability to continue to access that market."

Coming into this season a number of factors lined up to help the demand for the grain that is coming out of Australia in containers, however challenges, particularly with freight, are still present.

When it comes to the more speciality grains going out in containers -canola, oats and peas - prices and demand were fuelled by the drought in Canada.

That drought was significant and had a large impact on the amount of product which Canada had available for export from September onwards.

Mr Orr said what compounded that was the international situation for wheat which was already strong with stock levels dropping.

"Then the east coast weather damage affected a lot of their milling grades which contributed to the demand for WA milling wheat," Mr Orr said.

"Ultimately those factors set Australia's harvest up with a very strong appetite amongst customers for our products."

However, there have been challenges with COVID having a large impact on some key container markets, such as race horses and restaurant-based trade.

While it was disappointing to lose some long-term customers, the Australian container industry is hopeful the situation will recover quickly and it will be able to pick up those markets again over time.

Mr Orr said freight had been the biggest battle on the container front, with bulk freight rates far more competitive relative to containers currently.

"The COVID related demand for restocking shelves in the US created a massive demand for products out of China and the shipping companies, which are consolidated to a small number, really maximised that opportunity by making some big freight rate increases and rescheduling a lot of assets to the China-US trade route," he said.

"As a result, it starved a lot of shipping to our traditional markets, such as the Middle East and the sub-continent, where we traditionally supply a lot of speciality pulses and barley, we struggled to get container freight into them.

"We're hoping that this is going to be a more short-term problem and we're already starting to see fright free up on the container front."

On both the bulk and container front, there is a large crop to move and heavy demand for it.

However WA's ability to capitalise on that will depend on how quickly logistical issues are freed up and sorted out.



