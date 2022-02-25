Labour shortages bite into meat supply

LABOUR shortages in the meat processing sector could have a domino effect far beyond abattoir gates.

Curtin University senior lecturer in supply chain management and logistics Dr Elizabeth Jackson said consumers and farmers would also feel the bite.

Dr Jackson said - to put it quite simply - consumers would not have access to the meat they wanted and needed.

In recent weeks, supermarket shelves have been stripped bare across Perth with some major stores introducing purchase limits on items including some meat.

This was not due to COVID or border closures, but instead extreme weather in South Australia, which essentially caused a logistical nightmare in rail transport systems.

The current supply crisis paints a bleak picture of what food shopping could look like for those wanting meat in WA.

That is if processors are not able to secure the staff they need or they are forced to close their doors due to COVID outbreaks.

Dr Jackson said while there was some automation in meat processing facilities, an enormous amount of people power was also required to ensure supply chain product flows.

She said what was probably less obvious was that without processors, farmers had no way of sending livestock through to consumers.

Dr Jackson said processors were farmers' customers.

"When it comes to red meat supply chains, we really need to think of the meat processors as farmers' customers and not consumers," she said.

"They are as essential to the red meat supply chain as farmers, transporters and retailers are.

"If processors fail or are forced to shut their doors, livestock would have no way of being value added to go to consumers."

Dr Jackson said already processors across Australia were receiving small quantities of livestock, due to low sheep and cattle numbers of age.

She said, while national livestock numbers were slowly improving, low numbers meant some were not able to meet capacity and therefore costs with some working at a loss.

"In terms of how meat processing works in the supply chain, it follows the rule of any other manufacturing system with very real constraints," Dr Jackson said.

"Abattoirs and meat processing facilities are built on very exacting capacities as to how much product can be put through and turned off.

"But when it flows outside that wiggle room of capacity and fixed costs aren't being met - that's when they get into trouble."

Dr Jackson said given the latest Meat & Livestock Australia slaughter data, Western Australia appeared to be in a "pretty good position" when it came to keeping up with capacity requirements.

She said the availability of workers was important in ensuring the capacity and flows continued running through the abattoirs.

"When the borders do eventually open we need everyone vaccinated and we need to keep the staff working,"Dr Jackson said.

"This is why it has been really interesting to watch all of the decisions, which have been made and the commentaries around the definition of 'what is a close contact'.

"It is extremely important to keep those boots on the ground and keep up with the capacity our supply chains are designed to cope with."



